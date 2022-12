WHY THE DOLPHINS WILL COVER

They’re quite simply the much better team (eighth in DVOA compared to 26th for Los Angeles), and the loss to San Francisco might have been an aberration for a team that had won five in a row.

WHY THE CHARGERS WILL COVER

Miami’s in the midst of a brutal road trip and the injuries have stacked up. The Bolts getting a field goal plus a hook at home might be pushing it.

DOLPHINS CHARGERS PICK

Miami looks pretty worn down right now and this is a huge home spot for the Chargers. They’ll at least keep it within a field goal, if not win outright.

Dolphins Chargers Betting Trends

UNDER is 15-2 past 17 meetings of Dolphins and Chargers

Chargers are 13-3 SU&ATS in their last 16 games played in Week 14.

Dolphins are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games as the favorite.

Dolphins are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games against LA Chargers.

Chargers have lost 5 straight as dogs and 4-15 SU in their last 19 games catching points

Dolphins are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games played in Week 14 (including 5 straight)