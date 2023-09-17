Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA;Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts after running with the football for a first down against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins Patriots Prediction, Prop Picks, Betting Odds

September 17, 2023 - Brad Gagnon

The Miami Dolphins offense lived up to expectations in a thrilling Week 1 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, while the New England Patriots played the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles pretty tough in their Week 1 loss.

Now, the two longtime AFC East rivals come together with New England’s back against the wall as a 2.5-point home underdog.

New England usually loses as an underdog, loses 11 of their past 12 and covering just twice (including last week vs the Eagles).

Dolphins Patriots Prediction: Odds New England +2.5, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report

Why the Dolphins will cover the spread

On paper, this Dolphins team is better than the one that dismantled the Patriots with Tua Tagovailoa under center to kick off the 2022 season. Tua is 4-0 in his career against Bill Belichick’s team and only needs a field goal edge for the cover in this case.

Why the Patriots will cover the spread

Belichick is still Belichick and his squad is desperate here. His defenses have typically done a great job slowing down Tyreek Hill, and it’s always tempting to take points with the Pats at Gillette Stadium.

Dolphins Patriots Prediction

This really could go either way but that line is just too much of an invitation to bet the much more talented Dolphins. New England probably played above its head in Week 1, while the Dolphins have the pass-rushing talent to get to Mac Jones often. Miami by at least a field goal.

Dolphins Patriots Betting Trends

Patriots are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games as the underdog, 2-10 ATS

Patriots are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games at home against Miami.

Patriots have lost 7 in a row as home underdogs, 1-6 ATS

Patriots are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games.

Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against New England

OVER is 8-1 Miami’s last 9 games on the road.

Dolphins are 15-5-1 ATS in their last 21 divisional games

