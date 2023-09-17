Dolphins Patriots Prediction, Prop Picks, Betting Odds

The Miami Dolphins offense lived up to expectations in a thrilling Week 1 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, while the New England Patriots played the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles pretty tough in their Week 1 loss.
Now, the two longtime AFC East rivals come together with New England’s back against the wall as a 2.5-point home underdog.
New England usually loses as an underdog, loses 11 of their past 12 and covering just twice (including last week vs the Eagles).
Dolphins Patriots Prediction: Odds New England +2.5, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report