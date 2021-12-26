Dolphins Saints Pick, Under 37 Best Bet?

If you are a Dolphins fan and extreme stats dork, you are probably thinking back to all the Monday Night road games where Miami won over the years.
Maybe not – in their past 25 MNF road games, they have won just four times. Against this backdrop and Covid madness, Miami heads to New Orleans as small road favorites in Week 16.
And they do so against a rookie QB named Ian Book who is pressed into service after Covid protocols shelved everyone else in the Saints QB room. The total is one of the lowest of the past decade (37 at FanDuel) and it might still be too high.
Dolphins Saints Pick, Odds: Saints +2.5, Total 37 at FanDuel | Matchup Report