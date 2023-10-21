Dolphins Eagles Pick, Philly Covers SNF

Miami is 5-1 but hasn’t beaten a team with a winning record while the Eagles are a deep and talented team who can’t seem to play well for 60 minutes.
The result is a Week 7 Sunday Nighter where host Philadelphia is a small favorite to the Dolphins and a high total of 51.5 points. The Eagles pass defense has been sloppy but the get CB Darius Slay back along with rookie stud Jalen Carter.
Miami was pounded in their lone game against a good team (48-20 to Buffalo) and they could face a similar fate here. The question is whether Philly can put a full solid game together. We are surprised the spread isn’t bigger here.
Dolphins Eagles Pick: PHI -1.5, Total 52 | Matchup Report