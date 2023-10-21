Dolphins Eagles Pick, Philly Covers SNF

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

Big-play potential. It only takes a few catch-and-run TD dashes from Miami wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to turn the tide and disrupt the point spread.

Tua Tagovailoa has been terrific but is much worse when under pressure, which the Eagles will bring, so we expect a lot of short passing to get the ball out quick. Miami is 9-2 ATS in their past 11 games so they have been cover machines lately.

And for whatever reason, Week 7 has been unlucky for the Eagles who are 3-11 ATS the past 14 seasons.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Defensive line. The Eagles have the best QB pressure rate in the league while blitzing only middle of the pack. Carter and the deep DL will harass Tua

Dolphin corners Eli Apple and Xavier Howard rank near the bottom of the league, which is bad news with Devonta Smith and AJ Brown roaming the edges. The weather forecast in Philly says moderate winds which can also hamper a precision passer like Tua.

Philly usually wins as favorites, they are 25-4 SU past 29 games when laying points, despite last week’s blunder vs the Jets.

Dolphins Eagles Pick

Over-reacting to one bad performance is a great way to lose money when betting the NFL. The Eagles looked bad in week 6, turned the ball over four times and still should have won. Miami is in trouble here. We play Eagles -1.5 and expect a lot of steam to push that number higher by kickoff.

Of note, the OVER has prevailed regularly in Miami road games (9-2)and when they are dogs (6-0).

Miami Philadelphia Betting Trends

Dolphins are 9-2 ATS past 11 games

Eagles are 25-4 SU in their last 29 games as the favorite

OVER is 9-2 Miami’s last 11 games on the road.

Dolphins played OVER past 6 games as dogs

Eagles are 3-11 ATS in their last 14 games played in Week 7.