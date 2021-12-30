Dolphins Titans Pick, Chalk and UNDER

The point spread is inching up and the total is inching down as the Tennessee Titans host the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 football betting action.
Neither team has been able to score lately, hence the shrinking total (down to 40 at FanDuel). And while the Titans remain banged-up, the spread is climbing to 3.5 point even though Miami rides the wave of a 7-game winning streak.
Is this the end of Miami’s charmed run? Does the return of key Titan players mean this is an easy cover for the home team? Or do we just play it safe with the UNDER?
Dolphins Titans Betting Pick, Odds: TEN -3.5, Total 40 @ FanDuel | Matchup Report