Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins Titans Pick, Chalk and UNDER

December 30, 2021 - Trend Dummy

The point spread is inching up and the total is inching down as the Tennessee Titans host the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 football betting action.

Neither team has been able to score lately, hence the shrinking total (down to 40 at FanDuel). And while the Titans remain banged-up, the spread is climbing to 3.5 point even though Miami rides the wave of a 7-game winning streak.

Is this the end of Miami’s charmed run? Does the return of key Titan players mean this is an easy cover for the home team? Or do we just play it safe with the UNDER?

Dolphins Titans Betting Pick, Odds: TEN -3.5, Total 40 @ FanDuel | Matchup Report

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

They are 6-1 ATS during the 7-game win streak, but there have been some ugly wins along the way. Of course, ugly wins and always better than pretty losses, especially when your wallet is the judge.

Miami is 4-1 ATS in their past 5 trips to Tennessee and the team remains healthy and relatively clear of Covid nonsense. Sometimes that is the key to winning and losing and covering.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

Tackle Taylor Lewan is back, as are key defensive players LB Darrell Long and DL Larrell Murchison. Lewan keys the run game, which has limped along since Derrick Henry went down.

Tennessee’s home run defense ranks first, which should put pressure on Tua to win this game with his arm. That doesn’t instill a whole lot of betting confidence, especially against a team that hasn’t allowed 20 points in its past three games.

Dolphins Titans Betting Pick

Tennessee played a great second half to rally past San Francisco and we expect that trend to continue in a low-scoring Titans win. Our Week 17 NFL picks page has it 17-9 Titans.

Titans -3.5

Titans Dolphins Betting Trends

Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in their 7-game win streak

OVER is 15-6 Miami’s last 21 games played in Week 17.

Titans are just 1-4 ATS past 5 at home to Miami

