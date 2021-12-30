Dolphins Titans Pick, Chalk and UNDER

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

They are 6-1 ATS during the 7-game win streak, but there have been some ugly wins along the way. Of course, ugly wins and always better than pretty losses, especially when your wallet is the judge.

Miami is 4-1 ATS in their past 5 trips to Tennessee and the team remains healthy and relatively clear of Covid nonsense. Sometimes that is the key to winning and losing and covering.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

Tackle Taylor Lewan is back, as are key defensive players LB Darrell Long and DL Larrell Murchison. Lewan keys the run game, which has limped along since Derrick Henry went down.

Tennessee’s home run defense ranks first, which should put pressure on Tua to win this game with his arm. That doesn’t instill a whole lot of betting confidence, especially against a team that hasn’t allowed 20 points in its past three games.

Dolphins Titans Betting Pick

Tennessee played a great second half to rally past San Francisco and we expect that trend to continue in a low-scoring Titans win. Our Week 17 NFL picks page has it 17-9 Titans.

Titans -3.5

Titans Dolphins Betting Trends

Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in their 7-game win streak

OVER is 15-6 Miami’s last 21 games played in Week 17.

Titans are just 1-4 ATS past 5 at home to Miami

