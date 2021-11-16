Spartans Buckeyes pick, Week 12 predictions

A Big Ten battle tops the college football schedule, when Ohio State and Michigan State clash with first place in the Big Ten East Division on the line.

Elsewhere, Alabama battles Arkansas as the Crimson Tide aim for the playoffs. Check out the college football Week 12 picks.

Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes (-19/66.5) – Matchup Report

Ohio State has won their last eight games with a 5-3 record against the spread. They were favored in all eight games. In their last 30 games as the favorite the Buckeyes are 29-1 straight up and 17-12-1 ATS.

The Spartans are 9-1 SU and 7-2-1 ATS this season, while includes a 5-1 ATS record in their last six games. As an underdog Michigan State has won three straight but they’re 5-10 ATS in their last 15.

Last season, Ohio State routed Michigan State 52-12 as a 22.5-point favorite. Ohio State has won five straight against the Spartans with a 4-1 ATS record.

Oregon Ducks at Utah Utes (-3/59.5) – Matchup Report

This is a matchup between division leaders in the Pac-12, so it could end being an early Pac-12 Championship Game preview. Utah is tough at home with six straight wins and a 3-3 ATS record, and in their last 18 homes games they’re 17-1 SU and 11-7 ATS.

Oregon has been solid on the road lately at 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five. As an underdog the Ducks are 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six.

In this matchup Oregon is 8-3 SU and 6-5 ATS in the last 11 games. In Utah the Ducks are 5-1 SU and 3-3 ATS in their last six.

Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide (-21/57.5) – Matchup Report

Alabama is coming off a dominating 59-3 win over New Mexico State as 50.5-point favorites. The Crimson Tide are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games, and at home they’re 11-2 ATS in their last 13.

Arkansas is a lackluster 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games. On the road they’re 1-6 SU and 4-2-1 ATS in their last seven.

Last season Alabama defeated Arkansas 52-3 as a 28.5-point favorite. Overall, the Crimson Tide have won 14 straight versus the Razorbacks with an 8-6 ATS record.