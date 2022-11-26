Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes Pick

Michigan nearly had their undefeated season derailed last week. The Wolverines were 17-point favorites versus Illinois and barely escaped with a 19-17 win. Michigan kicker Jake Moody connected on three fourth quarter field goals, including one with 30 seconds remaining to give the Wolverines the win. Running back Blake Corum provided the lone touchdown for Michigan while rushing for 108 yards on 18 carries.

Ohio State had a tougher time than expected last week in their 43-30 win over Maryland as 26.5-point favorites. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud was held to one touchdown on 241 yards passing, while running back Dallan Hayden rushed for 146 yards and three TDs on 27 carries.

Michigan has won five straight on the road with a 4-1 ATS record. They’re also 8-1 SU and 6-3 ATS in their last nine road games. However, when the Wolverines are an underdog on the road it’s a different story. When listed as an underdog on the road the Wolverines are 1-11 SU and 6-6 ATS in their last 12.

The Buckeyes have won 13 straight at home with an 8-4-1 ATS record. They’ve also been a strong Over play at home for total bettors with five straight Over, and overall they’re 8-1 Over in their last nine games. When favored Ohio State has won 12 straight but they’re only 5-6-1 ATS.

Last season Michigan upset Ohio State 42-27 as a 6.5-point home underdog. Prior to that loss the Buckeyes had won eight straight against Michigan with a 4-4 ATS record. At home against the Wolverines the Buckeyes are 10-1 SU and 7-4 ATS in their last 11.

Michigan vs Ohio State Pick

The Buckeyes have seen this movie before and won’t let the upset happen again. Play OSU to cover the number here.