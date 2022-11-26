Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes Pick

The top spot in the Big Ten East Division – and possibly two spots in the College Football Playoff – will be up for grabs this weekend when rivals Michigan and Ohio State clash.
Both sides head into this matchup undefeated on the season at 11-0. Michigan has been a little kinder to bettors this season at 6-4-1 against the spread, compared to Ohio State’s 5-5-1 ATS record.
This is THE must-wager event of the college football weekend and OSU has owned this matchup in recent going 8-1 SU, but losing as a favorite last season.
Michigan vs Ohio State Odds: OSU -7.5, Total 55.5 at FanDuel