Michigan Ohio State Prediction, Betting Picks, Odds, Trends

Michigan put together one of its strongest offensive performances of the season last week in a 50-6 win over Northwestern as 10.5-point favorites. Running back Kalel Mullings carried the offensive load with 92 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.

Overall, the Wolverines rushed for 201 yards and five touchdowns in the blowout win. However, there’s a big difference between the Northwestern defense which ranks 13th in the Big Ten and the Ohio State defense which is the best in the Big Ten and is also No. 1 in the nation.

The win last week snapped a short two-game losing streak for Michigan. They’re still 6-5 SU and 4-7 ATS on the season, and 2-4 SU and 3-3 ATS in their last six. On the road the Wolverines have lost three straight at 1-2 ATS.

Last season Michigan were national champs and in their annual matchup with Ohio State they won 30-24 as 3-point home favorites. In this storied matchup the Wolverines have won three straight both SU and ATS, but prior to that Ohio State had won the last seven with a 4-3 ATS record.

At home versus the Wolverines the Buckeyes have often sent the home fans away happy with a 9-1 SU record and 6-4 ATS mark in the last 10 games.

Michigan Ohio State Prediction

True this is one of the biggest rivalries in sport and true the Buckeyes would love to crank the crap out of the Wolverines, but we see UM putting up a fight while Ohio State steadies itself for the playoffs.