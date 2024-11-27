Michigan Ohio State Prediction, Betting Picks, Odds, Trends

The Ohio State and Michigan Wolverines renew their longstanding rivalry this weekend, in a matchup the oddsmakers don’t expect to be particularly close.
Ohio State is a 20.5-point home favorite as they look to inch closer to a spot in the Big Ten Championship game with a win. Last week the Buckeyes easily took care of undefeated Indiana 38-15 as 10.5-point favorites.
Quarterback Will Howard completed 84 percent of his passes for 201 yards with two touchdown passes, an interception, and a TD run in the win. The Ohio State defense was ferocious in the win racking up five sacks while limiting Indiana to only 68 yards passing.
At home the Buckeyes have won 13 straight with a respectable 9-4 record ATS. However, they’re only 4-3 ATS in their last seven home games.