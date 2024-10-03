Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks to throw against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Washington Betting Pick, Trends, Odds

October 02, 2024 - National Football Post

A rematch of last year’s National Championship Game highlights the schedule this weekend when the Washington Huskies host the Michigan Wolverines.

Right now neither team appears to be headed back to the title game this season as Michigan, the defending champs, are ranked No. 10 with a 4-1 record, while Washington sits outside the Top 25 at 3-2.

The Huskies may not be ranked but they’re currently the oddsmakers pick as 2.5-point home favorites.

Last week Washington dropped to 3-2 SU and 2-3 ATS on the season following a 21-28 loss to Rutgers as 1-point underdogs. The Huskies outgained the Scarlet Knights 521 yards to 299 yards, but only found the end zone twice. They also missed three field goals and only converted 2-of-12 third downs.

Offense has been a problem for Washington all season which has been money for anyone betting the Under on the posted total, as the Huskies have gone Under in all five games. They’re also 9-1 Under in their last 10 overall. A defense that is allowing only 14.8 points per game has also helped with the consistent Under results.

At home Washington has won 17 straight with a modest 9-7-1 ATS record. However, that includes going 2-4 ATS in their last six.

Michigan is 4-1 SU but only 1-4 ATS and are coming off a close 27-24 win over Minnesota as 10.5-point favorites. The Wolverine offense has relied heavily on the run behind backs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards who have combined for 798 yards and eight touchdowns so far. Conversely, starting quarterback Alex Orji has thrown for only 118 yards and one TD since taking over the starting job two weeks ago.

On the road the Wolverines have won 11 straight with a strong 9-2 ATS record. As underdogs Michigan is 4-2 SU and ATS in their last six games. When listed as an underdog on the road they’ve won three straight ATS, but they’re 2-8 SU and 5-5 ATS in their last 10.

For anyone that forgets, in last year’s championship game Michigan defeated Washington 34-13 as 5.5-point favorites. In the last four matchups between them the Wolverines are 3-1 SU and 2-2 ATS.

Michigan Washington Betting Pick – we lean Huskies at home to cover 2.5 points as of midweek.

