Vikings Bills Pick, Allen Elbow Questions

Josh Allen active or Josh Allen inactive – the most important betting fact you can gather as Minnesota visits Buffalo in Week 10 is the Bills QB’s status.
His elbow injury from the Jets loss last week has him ‘hour by hour’ according the Bills, so this line may change drastically and quickly. It opened -9.5 and currently sits at -3, meaning Case Keenum is 6.5 points worse than Allen.
Minnesota is 7-1 but questions remain if they are really good or really lucky. Or maybe both. We might not learn that answer Sunday if Allen doesn’t play. But if Minny is a pretender, a battle-tested contender such as Buffalo will make life very difficult.
Vikings Bills Pick: Odds BUF -3, Total 42.5 | Matchup Stats