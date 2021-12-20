Vikings Bears Pick, Bears Sneak Back Door

Why the Vikings can cover

We try to not over-emphasize motivation, but the Vikes can make the playoffs if they play their cards right. The most important card right now is this winnable game against a bad team.

Dalvin Cook was third in rushing yards heading into Week 15 and he comes off a 2-TD, 205-yard romp against the Steelers. Another game like that takes the pressure off mercurial Kirk Cousins and paves a path to an easy Vikings cover. But if the Bears defense stiffens…..

Why the Bears can cover

Rookie Justin Fields returned in the Week 14 loss to Green Bay but he played well and the team scored 30 points. Minnesota ranks near the bottom of the league in both pass and run defense, so Fields could have a big day.

Chicago rates seventh in rushing offense and David Montgomery should be able to help the Bears grind the clock. Getting 6.5 points at home is a lot, even for a bad team. The Bears could keep this close and sneak a back-door cover at home.

Vikings Bears Prediction

Trusting either of these teams with your money is a risky proposition. All the trends we could find were negative for both teams. But laying a TD with a bad defensive team that can’t play defense seems like an even worse idea.

We play Bears at +6.5 and hope Fields has a field day.

Bears Vikings Betting Trends

Bears are 1-11 SU, 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games as the underdog.

Bears are 2-12 ATS in their last 14 conference games.

Vikings are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 Monday Night road games

Vikings are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games as the favorite.

Vikings are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games at Chicago.