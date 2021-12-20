Vikings Bears Pick, Bears Sneak Back Door

So the NFL thought it was a good idea to book the Chicago Bears into a late season Monday Night slot? Isn’t there sufficient historical proof that the Bears might be a bad team by Week 15, making a dud out of a Week 15 MNF matchup with anyone?
But we digress. This line opened at -3.5, then swelled to 7 points with Chicago’s Covid woes, including most of their coaching staff. Although maybe no coaching wouldn’t be a bad thing?
The Vikings have plenty of negative trends, but they remain in the playoff hunt and should have motivation to take care of business and beat up a divisional foe.
Vikings Bears Prediction, Odds: CHI +6.5, Total 45 at FanDuel | Matchup Report