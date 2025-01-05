Minnesota Detroit Picks, Week 18 OVER

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

Minny is the healthier team and rides a 9-game win streak. Sam Darnold is finally starting to get some love for leading this surprise season and he has plenty of weapons on offense.

Factor in the weak Lions pass rush and decimated defense, there is every reason to believe they can score every possession.

Why the Lions can cover the spread

Detroit has continued to win even with the injury report full in recent weeks. Now they have a home game for all the divisional marbles and a bye at stake.

They are 16-5 ATS in their past 21 divisional games and boast a varied offense that can score into the 40s at will. Even without RB David Montgomery, the offense has weapons albeit with more reliable on Jared Goff.

They have covered 8 straight vs the Vikings and expect to win here. The line has stayed around -3 all week.

Minnesota Detroit Picks

The total has been bet down to 56 but there is plenty of belief that high-powered offenses and leaky defenses and high stakes will see this game into the 60s or maybe the 70s. It feels like a square play with so much on the line but neither team can stop the other and both have awesome offenses. We play OVER.

Detroit Minnesota Betting Trends

Lions are 34-12 ATS in their last 46 games.

Lions have covered 8 in a row vs Vikings

Lions are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 divisional games

Lions are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games played in January.

OVER is 9-2 past 11 meetings

OVER is 7-1 Minnesota’s last 8 divisional games

OVER is 6-1 Minnesota’s last 7 games played in January.

Vikings are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games as the underdog.

Vikings are 10-2-2 ATS in their last 14 Sunday road games