Minnesota Detroit Picks, Week 18 OVER

Detroit has 10 defensive players on the IR but are still favored at home to Minnesota in the Week18 finale which will decide the NFC North champ and the No. 1 seed.
The Vikings have won 9 straight but have failed to cover eight straight vs the Lions. And they have been terrific as a road team (10-2-2 ATS past 14 Sunday road games) and as an underdog at 7-2-1 ATS the past 10 times when catching points.
There are OVER trends galore here and even with a whopping total of 56, many are looking to bet OVER believing both teams can score into the 30s.
Minnesota Detroit Picks: Odds DET -3, Total 56 | Matchup Report