Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.Uscp 71xb6nzxky91i3cxus6e OriginalSyndication: PackersNewsSyndication: Unknown

Vikings Packers Prediction, OVER best bet?

December 28, 2021 - Trend Dummy

Many observers believe Green Bay is the NFC’s best team and deserving of short Super Bowl future odds, but not many are convinced they will cover the spread in Week 17.

The Packers host divisional rival Minnesota, a team that beat them earlier and that is desperate to stay in the playoff hunt. The point spread is a dangerous 6.5 points, a tricky half-point hook between two key numbers.

The Packers almost always win at home and are 15-4 ATS in their past Sunday home games. All that said, the total might be the safest pick as we see a repeat of the high-scoring first matchup between these NFC North foes.

Vikings Packers Prediction: Odds GB -6.5, Total 47.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

They did it once, they can do it again. The Vikes upset the Packers a few weeks ago, but repeating that effort will not be easy at Lambeau in January. The risk is that Dalvin Cook may not be cleared from Covid protocol, which puts undue strain on QB Kirk Cousins. We have witnessed him come apart at the seams when he needs to do too much.

The better line of bettor thinking here is the OVER. The last game was 34-31 and Minnesota has numerous OVER trends as a road team and against NFC foes.

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Green Bay’s defense has been sketchy in recent weeks, but Aaron Rodgers and his cast of offensive weapons can overcome those shortcomings. The defense is healthier for Week 17 and nobody wants to have a three-game losing skid to the Vikings.

The Pack is 21-2 SU in their past 23 home games.

Vikings Packers Prediction

We feel Minnesota will keep this close, but 6.5 points provides a dangerous hook in back-door cover land. We lean towards the OVER here, predicting a similar type of game as the 34-31 game from earlier this year. It feels like 27-24-ish to me.

OVER 47.5

Packers Vikings Betting Trends

Packers are 21-2 SU in their last 23 games at home

OVER is 8-2 Minnesota’s last 10 games on the road.

OVER is 14-6 Minnesota’s last 20 conference games

Packers are 15-4 ATS in their last 19 Sunday home games

BET MINNY VS GREEN BAY AT DRAFT KINGS AND GET A FREE BET!!

Bet MIN GB

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

Miami +3.5 -110

Tennessee -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +4 -110

Chicago -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

Kansas City -4 -110

Cincinnati +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

Philadelphia -2.5 -110

Washington +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -11 -110

NY Jets +11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +15.5 -110

New England -15.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas +7.5 -110

Indianapolis -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +13.5 -110

Buffalo -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 1:00 PM

LA Rams -2.5 -110

Baltimore +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 4:05 PM

Houston +15 -110

San Francisco -15 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 4:05 PM

Denver +6 -110

LA Chargers -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 4:25 PM

Carolina +7 -110

New Orleans -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 4:25 PM

Arizona +2.5 -110

Dallas -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 4:25 PM

Detroit +9.5 -110

Seattle -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 2nd, 8:20 PM

Minnesota +7 -110

Green Bay -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 3rd, 8:15 PM

Cleveland +1.5 -110

Pittsburgh -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Chicago

Minnesota

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee

Houston

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Dallas

Philadelphia

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Green Bay

Detroit

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis

Jacksonville

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Washington

NY Giants

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Carolina

Tampa Bay

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

New England

Miami

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

New Orleans

Atlanta

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Pittsburgh

Baltimore

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

NY Jets

Buffalo

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati

Cleveland

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 4:25 PM

LA Chargers

Las Vegas

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 4:25 PM

San Francisco

LA Rams

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 4:25 PM

Kansas City

Denver

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 4:25 PM

Seattle

Arizona

@

Game Preview & Stats