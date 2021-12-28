Vikings Packers Prediction, OVER best bet?

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

They did it once, they can do it again. The Vikes upset the Packers a few weeks ago, but repeating that effort will not be easy at Lambeau in January. The risk is that Dalvin Cook may not be cleared from Covid protocol, which puts undue strain on QB Kirk Cousins. We have witnessed him come apart at the seams when he needs to do too much.

The better line of bettor thinking here is the OVER. The last game was 34-31 and Minnesota has numerous OVER trends as a road team and against NFC foes.

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Green Bay’s defense has been sketchy in recent weeks, but Aaron Rodgers and his cast of offensive weapons can overcome those shortcomings. The defense is healthier for Week 17 and nobody wants to have a three-game losing skid to the Vikings.

The Pack is 21-2 SU in their past 23 home games.

Vikings Packers Prediction

We feel Minnesota will keep this close, but 6.5 points provides a dangerous hook in back-door cover land. We lean towards the OVER here, predicting a similar type of game as the 34-31 game from earlier this year. It feels like 27-24-ish to me.

OVER 47.5

Packers Vikings Betting Trends

Packers are 21-2 SU in their last 23 games at home

OVER is 8-2 Minnesota’s last 10 games on the road.

OVER is 14-6 Minnesota’s last 20 conference games

Packers are 15-4 ATS in their last 19 Sunday home games

BET MINNY VS GREEN BAY AT DRAFT KINGS AND GET A FREE BET!!