Vikings Packers Prediction, OVER best bet?

Many observers believe Green Bay is the NFC’s best team and deserving of short Super Bowl future odds, but not many are convinced they will cover the spread in Week 17.
The Packers host divisional rival Minnesota, a team that beat them earlier and that is desperate to stay in the playoff hunt. The point spread is a dangerous 6.5 points, a tricky half-point hook between two key numbers.
The Packers almost always win at home and are 15-4 ATS in their past Sunday home games. All that said, the total might be the safest pick as we see a repeat of the high-scoring first matchup between these NFC North foes.
Vikings Packers Prediction: Odds GB -6.5, Total 47.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report