Minnesota LA Rams Wild Card Pick, MNF UNDER?

Smart money is going behind the 14-win Vikings as they ‘visit’ LA Rams in the final NFC Wild Card game on Monday Night Football. The Rams will play at ‘home’ in Arizona after the LA wildfires forced his game to move.
The line opened at +1.5 and is +2.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, and Minnesota backers love the fact they are 17-3 SU their past 20 times a road chalk. They don’t love the fact the Vikings are 1-4 ATS past 5 playoff games or the fact they are 3-9 ATS in the month of January.
For Rams bettors, they are 8-3 ATS and come off a surprise NFC West title and are armed with a terrific QB, solid running game and stellar receivers. And for totals bettors, there are MNF UNDER angles on both teams that are worth considering.
Minnesota LA Rams Wild Card Pick: Odds LAR +2.5, Total 47 | Matchup Report