Oct 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota LA Rams Wild Card Pick, MNF UNDER?

January 13, 2025 - Trend Dummy

Smart money is going behind the 14-win Vikings as they ‘visit’ LA Rams in the final NFC Wild Card game on Monday Night Football. The Rams will play at ‘home’ in Arizona after the LA wildfires forced his game to move.

The line opened at +1.5 and is +2.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, and Minnesota backers love the fact they are 17-3 SU their past 20 times a road chalk. They don’t love the fact the Vikings are 1-4 ATS past 5 playoff games or the fact they are 3-9 ATS in the month of January.

For Rams bettors, they are 8-3 ATS and come off a surprise NFC West title and are armed with a terrific QB, solid running game and stellar receivers. And for totals bettors, there are MNF UNDER angles on both teams that are worth considering.

Minnesota LA Rams Wild Card Pick: Odds LAR +2.5, Total 47 | Matchup Report

Why Minnesota can cover the spread

The Vikings looked terrible last week but you don’t win 14 games by accident and bettors are starting throwing their weight and cash behind Minny.

Justin Jefferson figures to rebound from a lousy outing and we’ll see if Sam Darnold does the same. And while Puka Nacua has been excellent for the Rams, Cooper Kupp has not, meaning the Vikes should be able to focus more on Nacua as Matthew Stafford’s favorite target.

When they lay points on the road, they almost always win and the spread is small here.

Why LA Rams can cover the spread

Minnesota ranks bottom five in road pass defense and this is where the Rams will try to exploit them. And while they reeled off nine straight, their two most recent wins were shaky and lucky against the Packers and Seahawks.

If they need a blueprint on how to beat the Vikes, they need only look back earlier this season to a 30-20 win. Kyren Williams is key here, as some ground gains open up play action for Stafford.

And without being dramatic, the LA fires are motivation and a reality check for the Rams.

Minnesota LA Rams Wild Card Pick

Both teams can run it and the Rams have been playing low-scoring games for a month now (scoring 25, 19, 13, 12 points). The Vikings should play a sound road game while the Rams try to acclimate to a home game in Arizona. This feels like 23-20 type of score which translates to an UNDER play. And the Rams have played 5 straight MNF UNDERs and the Vikings are 13-2 to the UNDER on MNF.

LA Rams Minnesota Betting Trends

Vikings 1-4 ATS past 5 playoff games

OVER is 9-2 past 11 meetings and 9-1 past 10 meetings at Rams

UNDER is 13-2 Minnesota’s last 15 games played on a Monday including 7 straight

Vikings are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games played in January.

Vikings are 17-3 SU past 20 as road chalk and 8-2-3 ATS past 13

Rams have played 5 straight MNF UNDERs

Rams are 8-3 ATS past 11 as home dogs

