Vikings Saints Pick, NFL London Trends

Why the Vikings can cover

The Vikings go to London as “road” favorites boasting one of the league’s best offensive units, led by Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. If the Vikings can continue their success against a feisty Saints defense, they could easily cover thee points.

The favorite usually wins in London games (excluding games where the Jaguars are involved).

Why the Saints can Cover

The Saints thrive in the month of October, going 18-1 in their past 19 games in the month. The Saints can attack the Vikings through the air, as Minnesota gives up the 5th most air yards to opposing receivers.

The New Orleans run defense should keep Dalvin Cook in check as well.

Vikings Saints Pick

Minnesota began the season with some hype, which they haven’t lived up to, but this is a good spot and a small number for them. The Vikes have won five straight as chalk (4-1 ATS) while the Saints are 1-5 ATS as a dog.

Anytime TD Prop Picks

Chris Olave: The Saints rookie WR flashed last week against Carolina, and has taken the next step forward as a key player on this team. Olave is a strong pick to find the end zone in Week 4.

Irv Smith: The Vikings may struggle to get the ball to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen due to their matchups, and TE Irv Smith could benefit from that. Smith saw an increased offensive workload over the past 2 weeks and it’s safe to assume that trend continues in Week 4.

Saints Vikings Betting Trends

Saints are 18-1 SU past 19 games in October and 23-6 ATS past 29 in October

Vikings have won 5 straight (4-1 ATS) past 5 as favorite

Saints are 19-7 ATS in their last 26 games vs NFC North division

Saints are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games played in Week 4.

Saints 1-5 ATS in their last 6 as the underdog.