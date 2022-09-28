Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs after a pass reception against Minnesota Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo (34) during the first quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings Saints Pick, NFL London Trends

September 28, 2022 - Michael Balko

Michael Thomas is out, Jameis Winston is trending that way with a sore back and the New Orleans Saints chances of beating the Minnesota Vikings in London seem to be dwindling.

The line for the 9:30 am ET game (get your bets in early!) continues to move in favor of Minnesota. The line was -3 for the Vikings early Friday after opening 1-.5 for the Saints.

The Vikings rank in the bottom 5 in the NFL in pass defense, which opens the door for the Saints here, even if backup QBs Andy Dalton or Taysom Hill are at the controls.

Vikings Saints Pick: Odds New Orleans +3, Total 43.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Vikings can cover

The Vikings go to London as “road” favorites boasting one of the league’s best offensive units, led by Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. If the Vikings can continue their success against a feisty Saints defense, they could easily cover thee points.

The favorite usually wins in London games (excluding games where the Jaguars are involved).

Why the Saints can Cover

The Saints thrive in the month of October, going 18-1 in their past 19 games in the month. The Saints can attack the Vikings through the air, as Minnesota gives up the 5th most air yards to opposing receivers.

The New Orleans run defense should keep Dalvin Cook in check as well.

Vikings Saints Pick

Minnesota began the season with some hype, which they haven’t lived up to, but this is a good spot and a small number for them. The Vikes have won five straight as chalk (4-1 ATS) while the Saints are 1-5 ATS as a dog.

Anytime TD Prop Picks

Chris Olave: The Saints rookie WR flashed last week against Carolina, and has taken the next step forward as a key player on this team. Olave is a strong pick to find the end zone in Week 4.

Irv Smith: The Vikings may struggle to get the ball to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen due to their matchups, and TE Irv Smith could benefit from that. Smith saw an increased offensive workload over the past 2 weeks and it’s safe to assume that trend continues in Week 4.

Saints Vikings Betting Trends

Saints are 18-1 SU past 19 games in October and 23-6 ATS past 29 in October

Vikings have won 5 straight (4-1 ATS) past 5 as favorite

Saints are 19-7 ATS in their last 26 games vs NFC North division

Saints are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games played in Week 4.

Saints 1-5 ATS in their last 6 as the underdog.

Bet MIN NO

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 6th, 8:15 PM

Indianapolis +2.5 -110

Denver -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 9:30 AM

NY Giants +6 -111

Green Bay -6 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +6.5 -110

Minnesota -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Seattle +6.5 -110

New Orleans -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Pittsburgh +13 -110

Buffalo -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers -2 -110

Cleveland +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Houston +7 -110

Jacksonville -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Detroit +2 -110

New England -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Miami -6 -110

NY Jets +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +8.5 -110

Tampa Bay -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee -2.5 -110

Washington +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 4:05 PM

San Francisco -3 -110

Carolina +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 4:25 PM

Philadelphia -4 -110

Arizona +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 4:25 PM

Dallas +7 -110

LA Rams -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 8:20 PM

Cincinnati +3.5 -110

Baltimore -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 8:15 PM

Las Vegas +6.5 -110

Kansas City -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 13th, 8:15 PM

Washington

Chicago

@

Game Preview & Stats