Vikings Saints Pick, NFL London Trends

Michael Thomas is out, Jameis Winston is trending that way with a sore back and the New Orleans Saints chances of beating the Minnesota Vikings in London seem to be dwindling.
The line for the 9:30 am ET game (get your bets in early!) continues to move in favor of Minnesota. The line was -3 for the Vikings early Friday after opening 1-.5 for the Saints.
The Vikings rank in the bottom 5 in the NFL in pass defense, which opens the door for the Saints here, even if backup QBs Andy Dalton or Taysom Hill are at the controls.
Vikings Saints Pick: Odds New Orleans +3, Total 43.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats