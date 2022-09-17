Vikings Eagles Pick, Reagor TD Prop Bet?

The Vikings boast one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, but have only beaten the Eagles in 4 of their previous 11 matchups.
Will the Vikings continue to build off their Week 1 success or will Philadelphia’s health (nobody on the injury report) give them the advantage at home?
The Eagles host the Vikings as 2.5-point favorites, but the Vikings appeared untouchable in Week 1 and could be a nice bet here in the second Monday Nighter.
Vikings Eagles Prediction: Odds Philly -2.5, Total 50.5 | Matchup Stats