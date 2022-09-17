Vikings Eagles Pick, Reagor TD Prop Bet?

Why Minnesota can Cover

Led by WR Justin Jefferson, the Vikings offense proved to be explosive as can be in Week 1. Minnesota has knocked off the Eagles in their previous two matchups, scoring a total of 61 points in those games.

I like the Vikings as road underdogs this week, as Philly has struggled in early-season games (2-11 ATS) and also in Week 2 games (2-11 ATS).

Why Philadelphia can Cover

The Eagles are coming off a Week 1 win as well where they scored 38 points against Detroit. More importantly, Philadelphia has zero players on the injury report for anything other than rest, so they should be rested and ready to roll in Week 2.

They are 8-2 ATS in their past 10 at home to the Vikings, who are just 4-12 ATS in their last 16 games played on a Monday.

Vikings Eagles Betting Pick

I like the Vikings as road dogs in this one. After seeing Jefferson destroy the entire Green Bay secondary last week, I can’t imagine Philadelphia slowing him down.

Kevin O’Connell is the head coach Minnesota needed, and it’s showing already. The Vikings won’t be dogs many times in the future so we happily take the 2.5 points here on MNF.

Anytime TD Prop Picks

Jalen Reagor (+1300 FanDuel): The former Eagles WR now plays in Minnesota and was quoted saying that he ‘has revenge on his mind.’ I like an explosive WR in an O’Connell-led offense to score in a big-time game against a former team. This would drive Eagle fans crazy after Reagor underachieved horribly for three seasons.

Adam Thielen (+170 FanDuel): If Philadelphia does find a solution to slowing down Jefferson, it’s only going to benefit other receivers on the team like Thielen. He was on the field for 95 percent of Minnesota’s offensive snaps and saw 4 targets in Week 1.

Jalen Hurts (+130 FanDuel): Jalen Hurts scoring on the ground feels like a lock every week. Hurts opened the Eagles scoring last week with a rushing TD, and I expect him to resort to the ground often against the Vikings as well.

Kenneth Gainwell (+260 FanDuel): Gainwell played 30 percent of Philadelphia’s offensive snaps behind Myles Sanders, but was still able to find the end zone in Week 1. The Eagles score more rushing TDs than anyone else in the NFL, so I’ll bank on Gainwell scoring again in Week 2.

Eagles Vikings Betting Trends

Eagles are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games played in September and 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games played in Week 2 (losing 5 straight).

UNDER is 9-2 Minnesota’s last 11 Monday games

Vikings are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games at Philadelphia.

Vikings are 4-12 ATS in their last 16 games played on a Monday.