Jan 18, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers logo on a fans jacket prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs Purdue Pick

December 22, 2021 - National Football Post

Purdue brings an underdog mentality (and underdog profits) to Tennessee as the Music City Bowl betting menu is laid out for Dec. 30 in Nashville.

The Boilermakers opened as 4.5-point dogs at FanDuel Sportsbook and boast a 16-6 ATS mark over several seasons in this role. The ‘host’ Volunteers were 7-5 SU and 5-7 ATS this season, limping to the finish line 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Tennessee Volunteers (-4.5/64) – Matchup Report

The Volunteers have been a strong Over play for total bettors lately with five straight Over and a 7-1 Over record in their last eight. When favored they’ve won seven in a row SU with a 5-2 ATS record.

They have won their last four bowl games with a 3-1 ATS record. They were favored in all four games. As a bowl game favorite, they’re 8-3 SU and 5-6 ATS in their last 11. They last played in the Music City Bowl in 2016 when they defeated Nebraska 38-24 as a 9.5-point favorite.

Purdue was 8-4 SU and 7-5 ATS this season. In their last five games they’re 4-1 SU and ATS which includes a pair of wins as an underdog.

The Boilermakers have not been kind to bettors during bowl season with a 2-6 ATS record in their last eight games. Purdue’s last five bowl games have all gone Over the posted total. As an underdog in bowl games they’re 2-5 SU and 3-3-1 ATS in their last seven.

There are no recent matchups between Purdue and Tennessee, but the Volunteers are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven matchups against Big Ten opponents. In their last six versus SEC opponents Purdue is 2-4 SU and 4-2 ATS.

Music City Bowl Betting Trends

OVER is 9-2 Tennessee’s last 11 games.

Vols are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games played on a Thursday.

Vols 7-0 SU, 5-2 ATS past 7 games as the favorite

Purdue are 16-6 ATS in their last 22 games as the underdog.

