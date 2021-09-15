NCAA Picks: Michigan, Virginia, More

College football bettors are back hunting for more picks and more profits. We have NCAA picks on 8 games for this week.

Odds were from FanDuel as of Tuesday.

NCAA Picks for Week 3

Minnesota at Colorado (-2/50.5) – Matchup Report

The Buffalos delivered a win against the spread last week, but they won’t repeat in Week 3. Colorado has been a lousy bet as a home favorite at 1-4 ATS in their last five and 4-9 ATS in their last 13. Minnesota is 3-1-1 ATS in their last five and on the road they’ve covered in three straight while going 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine.

Pick: Minnesota +2

Cincinnati at Indiana (+3.5/50) – Matchup Report

Cincinnati has quietly gone 12-1 SU in their last 13 games with an 8-5 record ATS. As a road favorite the Bearcats have won their last six. Don’t be fooled by Indiana’s 9-2 ATS record in their last 11 games. Two of those losses came in their last three. As a home underdog the Hoosiers are 3-9-1 ATS in their last 13.

Pick: Cincinnati -3.5

Northern Illinois at Michigan (-27/55) – Matchup Report

This spread is too much for the Wolverines to cover this week. When favored by 27-plus points Michigan has won 20 straight but they’re only 9-11 ATS. At home Michigan is a concerning 2-4 ATS in their last six. Northern Illinois has a surprisingly good 7-4 ATS mark in their last 11 road games.

Pick: Northern Illinois +27

Michigan State at Miami (-6.5/56) – Matchup Report

The Hurricanes have dropped four straight ATS and their last three at home. Versus opponents from the Big Ten Miami has lost four straight ATS and seven of their last eight.

Pick: Michigan State +6.5

Virginia at North Carolina (-9/65) – Matchup Report

Virginia has been on a solid run for bettors at 6-1 SU in their last seven games, and 7-1 ATS in their last eight. The Tar Heels have been a bad bet at 2-5 ATS in their last seven and they’re only 2-4 ATS in their last six when favored. Last season Virginia upset North Carolina 44-41 as an 8-point underdog.

Pick: Virginia +9

Virginia Tech at West Virginia (-3/50.5) – Matchup Report

The Hokies have been a winning bet as an underdog at 7-2 ATS in their last nine. They’ve also dominated this matchup with three straight wins against West Virginia SU and ATS, and a 7-2 record SU and 6-3 ATS mark in their last nine.

Pick: Virginia Tech +3

Kent State at Iowa (-22.5/55) – Matchup Report

Iowa is on an eight-game winning streak with a 7-1 record ATS. Kent State has been a relative coin flip on the road at 5-5 ATS in their last 10. Kent State has been abysmal against the Big Ten with 17 straight losses at 5-12 ATS.

Pick: Iowa -22.5