Patriots Cardinals Pick, OVER & Henry TD

New England endured 11 days of criticism over its pathetic offensive display against the Bills which should mean 11 days of game-planning how to beat a terrible Arizona team.
The Week 14 Monday Nighter makes you choose between the fading Patriots and the free-falling Cardinals who have lost 11 of 12 home games.
The trends seem to favor New England and its hard to imagine Bill Belichick not planning something better. There is also opportunity for TE Hunter Henry to go off here as the Pats look downfield and the Cardinals cannot defend tight ends at all.
Patriots Cardinals Pick: Odds ARZ +1.5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Stats