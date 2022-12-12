Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium.Nfl Arizona Cardinals Vs Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers At Arizona Cardinals

Patriots Cardinals Pick, OVER & Henry TD

December 12, 2022

New England endured 11 days of criticism over its pathetic offensive display against the Bills which should mean 11 days of game-planning how to beat a terrible Arizona team.

The Week 14 Monday Nighter makes you choose between the fading Patriots and the free-falling Cardinals who have lost 11 of 12 home games.

The trends seem to favor New England and its hard to imagine Bill Belichick not planning something better. There is also opportunity for TE Hunter Henry to go off here as the Pats look downfield and the Cardinals cannot defend tight ends at all.

Patriots Cardinals Pick: Odds ARZ +1.5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Stats

Why the Patriots can cover the spread

The spread is small and the Cardinals never win at home. Their 1-11 SU home run includes a 3-9 ATS mark so its not like they are cover machines while losing games.

Arizona has also been a Monday Night disaster going 2-12 ATS in 14 MNF home games. Meanwhile, the Pats usually cover as favorites (10-3-1 ATS) and almost always beat the Cards (7-1 SU & ATS over the years).

We see the Pats offense opening up, we believe Hunter Henry could be a great bet to score a TD and go OVER his receiving yards total.

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

If they can take away the deeper passing routes, the Pats could easily get frustrated and feel like déjà vu on offense. Arizona remains a threat on offense with Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown.

They have been terrible at home but have played six straight OVERs which might bet he direction we would go with our money here.

Patriots Cardinals Pick

The spread is tiny and we don’t trust either team. We do see the Pats doing more on offense, we do see the Cardinals opening up which makes our cash land on OVER 43.5, say 27-24 for someone.

Pats Cards Anytime TD Props

Hunter Henry +330 at FanDuel – We see the Pats going down the field more after their dink-and-dunk criticism in recent games. Arizona’s performance against TEs in 2022 is the league’s worst mark since 2014.

Kyler Murray +290 at FanDuel – The Pats defense will be aggressive, that will flush the speedy Murray from the pocket for red-zone chances.

Monday Night Football Trends

Cardinals are 1-11 SU, 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games at home.

Cardinals are 2-12 ATS in their last 14 Monday home games

Patriots are 7-1 SU and ATS in their last 8 games against Arizona.

Patriots are 10-3-1 ATS in their last 14 games as favorite

