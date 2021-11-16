Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks on against New Orleans Saints during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots Falcons Pick, TNF Trends

November 16, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

The New England Patriots are the talk of the NFL right now, and rightfully so. They are winners of four in a row and will face the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football as big road favorites.

All trends point to the Patriots winning this game, as they are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played on a Thursday and 14-3 SU in their previous 17 games played in Week 11. They have also covered 6 in a row vs the Falcons, who are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games on Thursday Night Football.

Importantly, Atlanta is coming off a 45-3 beatdown. I am a massive fan of taking a decent team coming off a blowout loss, especially against a team coming off a blowout win. The Patriots will win this game, but seven points are too much. I like the Falcons to cover the spread. 

Patriots Falcons Betting Pick, Odds: Atlanta +7, Total 47.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

Why the Atlanta Falcons will cover the spread

If I was Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, I would burn last week’s game tape and move on. It wasn’t pleasant. But if you take away last week’s game, this team has been playing some good football. 

The Falcons were 3-2 in their previous five games heading into Week 10 and are still 4-5 on the year and right in the hunt for a playoff spot. 

In that five-game stretch where the Falcons went 3-2, Matt Ryan was playing some of the best football of his career, as he was fifth out of all quarterbacks in EPA per play in those five games. 

Why the New England Patriots will cover the spread

The Patriots have been the most impressive team in the NFL over the last four weeks, going 4-0 and outscoring their opponents 150-50. One of those wins was against the New York Jets, but big wins over the Chargers, Panthers, and Browns is impressive. 

The Patriots’ offense has been great, don’t get me wrong, but the defense seems to be back to the old Bill Belichick style defenses. The Patriots’ defense is currently fifth in defensive DVOA and will be going against a Falcons offense that is 29th in offensive DVOA. This is a mismatch. 

Patriots Falcons Betting Pick

There is a revenge factor to this game, as I’m sure Falcons fans have not forgotten about Super Bowl 51. It will be challenging for the Patriots to go into Atlanta and win by more than a touchdown. Take the Falcons and the points.

Falcons +7

Falcons Patriots Betting Trends

Pats are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played on a Thursday.

Pats are 14-3 SU in their last 17 games played in week 11.

Pats are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games against Atlanta.

UNDER is 16-6 Atlanta’s last 22 games played in Week 11

Falcons are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games played on a Thursday

Falcons UNDER is 9-3 past 12 games as home dogs

