Patriots Bills Wild Card Pick – Buffalo Cover

Why the Patriots will cover the spread

Whenever maestro Bill Belichick (30-11 in the post-season) is calling the shots, the Patriots have a chance. This will be the third time he gets to craft a game plan to defeat Buffalo and history has been kind to the Patriots at Buffalo (19-3 SU past 22 visits) and on Saturdays (18-3 SU in their previous 21 Saturdays).

The Patriots have won SU in their last two games as playoff underdogs and finished 10-7 ATS this season. They dominated the Bills on defense back in Week 13, holding them to only 230 yards while grinding the clock by running it every play on offense.

Why the Bills will cover the spread

The Bills offense is starting to get hot. They are sixth in EPA per play over the last four weeks and scored 27 or more points in each game.

Over the last four weeks, Mac Jones has 6 TDs and 5 INTs and has failed to eclipse 300 yards during that stretch. Expect the Bills will force Jones to beat them with his arm with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier stacking the box to slow the run game.

They also usually win in the division (11-1 SU past 12 games with the lone loss to these same Patriots).

Patriots Bills Wild Card Pick

The Patriots look like a different team recently. The Miami Dolphins put up 33 points on them last week, and they are 20th in EPA per play on defense in their previous four games.

Bills -4

Buffalo New England Betting Trends

Patriots won SU past two games as playoff underdogs

Bills have lost just once as playoff chalk since 1980 (wide right loss Super Bowl 30, they are 12-1 SU, 8-4-1 ATS)

Pats are 19-3 SU in their last 22 games at Buffalo

Pats are 18-3 SU in their last 21 games played on a Saturday.

Bills are 11-1 SU in their last 12 divisional games