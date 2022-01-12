Patriots Bills Wild Card Pick – Buffalo Cover

The struggling New England Patriots don’t catch much of a break on Wild Card Weekend, as their anemic offense goes up against the top-ranked Buffalo Bills defense.
The big question – bigger than how can the Pats score on this unit – is why do oddsmakers have this spread at just four points for host Buffalo? The line looks pretty juicy for Bills backers at FanDuel, facing a Pats team playing its worst football of the season (their lone win in four games was against last-place Jacksonville).
The Bills meanwhile have won four straight and face a rookie QB in Mac Jones. History hasn’t been kind to rookie QBs making their playoff debuts. Buffalo rides an 8-4-1 ATS streak as playoff favorites and I like them to keep that trend going. Take the Bills -4 at FanDuel.
Patriots Bills Wild Card Pick, Odds:; BUF -4.5, Total 44.5 | Matchup Report