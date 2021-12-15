Pats Colts Pick, Indy Surprise Favorite

The Indianapolis Colts are 7-6, sitting in a playoff spot, and credible at the betting window at 8-5 ATS on the season. But do they deserve to be a Week 15 home favorite against the New England Patriots?
We think not. The Pats have won and covered seven straight and are 15-6 ATS in their last 21 games as the underdog. The Patriots have also dominated at Lucas Oil Stadium, sitting with a 17-3-1 ATS record in their previous 21 games in Indy.
The spread is currently 2.5 in favor of Indy at FanDuel. We like the Patriots to cover the spread.
Patriots Colts Betting Pick: Odds Indy -2.5, Total 45 | Matchup Report