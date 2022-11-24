Patriots Vikings Pick, Thanksgiving Day UNDER

The Minnesota Vikings have been two parts good and one part lucky in building an 8-1 record, but they were three parts terrible last week in a humiliating home loss to Dallas.
So with the stingy, streaking New England Patriot visiting in the third leg of the Thanksgiving Day triple-header, can we trust the Vikings as small home favorites? They have won 10 straight as favorites but it was telling last week when they were home dogs to Dallas. Oddsmakers usually know their shit.
The Pats have been erratic, so its tough to trust them either. However, the game shapes up as a low-scoring affair with ground attack on both sides.
Patriots Vikings Pick: Odds MIN -2.5, Total 42.5 | Matchup Stats