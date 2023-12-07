Patriots Steelers Picks, Zeke Prop, TNF Bets

The total could close below 30 as the New England Patriots visit the Pittsburgh Steelers with plenty of UNDER trends still abounding for the Week 14 Thursday Nighter.
But can this game possibly go UNDER? The Patriots have lost three straight when their defense has allowed 10 points or less. They will miss Rhamondre Stevenson and the Steelers have Mitch Trubisky under center replacing injured Kenny Pickett.
WTF?? Check the list of Patriots Steelers betting trends and its all UNDERs.
Patriots Steelers Picks: Odds PIT -6, Total 30 @ Draft Kings | Matchup Report