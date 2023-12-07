Patriots Steelers Picks, Zeke Prop, TNF Bets

Why the Patriots can cover the spread

Any team with a top-rated defense facing Trubisky on a short week has a chance to win and cover. Pittsburgh’s offense is dreadful, just not as bad as New England’s.

Their current terrible form notwithstanding, the Pats have owned the Steelers (7-1 SU past 8) and are 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games vs AFC North. They have also won 14 of 19 Thursday Night games.

Hold your nose and hope for the best.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

Any team facing a team that cannot score should win and cover the spread. But the Steelers come off a bad loss to a bad Cardinals team with all the motivation to remain in the playoff hunt.

Pitt lays 6 points here and the Pats have packed no underdog punch lately going 1-12 ATS in 13 games when catching points. They also have a knack in TNF home games at 7-2-1 ATS past 10 tries.

Patriots Steelers Picks

This game could end up 6-3 or 10-9 for all we know, but whatever the case, the thought of laying 6 points with Trubisky seems like crazy stuff. New England will stop the run – Trubisky can’t pass. We play the Pats +6 here.

Steelers Patriots Prop Bets

Patriots Defensive or Special Teams TD – 11-1 at Draft Kings – here’s the theory. Trubisky is likely to cough up the ball, the Pats play defense.

Ezekiel Elliott OVER 61.5 rushing yards at Draft Kings – playing a hunch here that no Stevenson means feeding Zeke the ball – all game long.

Steelers Patriots Betting Trends

UNDER is 11-1 Pittsburgh’s last 12 divisional games

UNDER is 10-2 Pittsburgh’s last 12 games.

Patriots are 1-12 SU and ATS in their last 13 games as the underdog.

Patriots are 2-14 ATS in their last 16 games

UNDER is 9-2 New England’s last 11 games.

Patriots are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games against Pittsburgh.

UNDER is 6-1 past 7 meetings

UNDER is 14-5 Pittsburgh’s last 19 games at home.

UNDER is 11-3 Pittsburgh’s last 14 games as the favorite

UNDER is 18-4 Pittsburgh’s last 22 games vs AFC East division

Patriots are 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games vs AFC North division.

Patriots are 14-5 SU in their last 19 Thursday games

Steelers are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 Thursday home games