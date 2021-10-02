Pats Bucs Sunday Night Football Prop Picks

If you thought Tom Brady’s return to New England would include Tom Brady prop bets, you would have thought wrong. We like Antonio Brown in our Sunday Night Anytime TD props, along with a pair of Patriots receivers who never played with Brady.

Check out the Patriots Buccaneers prop picks, with odds courtesy of Draft Kings sportsbook. See also Gagnon's Sunday Night preview with prediction.

Antonio Brown +140

Antonio Brown missed last week due to Covid-19 but is fully healthy and will start on Sunday Night Football. Brown had five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rob Gronkowski has been ruled out for Sunday Night, leaving Tom Brady a weapon short. Brady loves going to guys he trusts in big games. In last year’s Super Bowl, Brown and Gronk combined for three touchdowns. This is going to be an emotional game. Look for him to target Brown early and often.

Nelson Agholor +260

Nelson Agholor struggled last week. He was targeted eight times but only had two receptions for 17 yards. The Patriots’ offense as a whole struggled, so I am not going to hold it against him for this game.

The Buccaneers defense has allowed the third-most receiving yards to wide receivers and the most touchdowns to wide receivers. Agholor is the deep threat receiver on the Patriots and should see a couple of deep targets.

Kendrick Bourne +350

Kendrick Bourne has emerged as the top wide receiver for quarterback Mac Jones. He had eight targets, six receptions for 96 yards, and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints last week.

Getting Bourne at +350 odds is just too good to pass up on. Considering he had eight targets last week, this is a steal. This is Bourne’s first year in this offense, so it makes sense it took him two games to get going.

