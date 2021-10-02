Jan 3, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) smiles after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Pats Bucs Sunday Night Football Prop Picks

October 02, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

If you thought Tom Brady’s return to New England would include Tom Brady prop bets, you would have thought wrong. We like Antonio Brown in our Sunday Night Anytime TD props, along with a pair of Patriots receivers who never played with Brady.

Check out the Patriots Buccaneers prop picks, with odds courtesy of Draft Kings sportsbook, which offers up nice bonuses and plenty of Tom Brady props. See also Gagnon’s Sunday Night preview with prediction. 

Antonio Brown +140

Antonio Brown missed last week due to Covid-19 but is fully healthy and will start on Sunday Night Football. Brown had five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. 

Rob Gronkowski has been ruled out for Sunday Night, leaving Tom Brady a weapon short. Brady loves going to guys he trusts in big games. In last year’s Super Bowl, Brown and Gronk combined for three touchdowns. This is going to be an emotional game. Look for him to target Brown early and often. 

Nelson Agholor +260

Nelson Agholor struggled last week. He was targeted eight times but only had two receptions for 17 yards. The Patriots’ offense as a whole struggled, so I am not going to hold it against him for this game. 

The Buccaneers defense has allowed the third-most receiving yards to wide receivers and the most touchdowns to wide receivers. Agholor is the deep threat receiver on the Patriots and should see a couple of deep targets. 

Kendrick Bourne +350

Kendrick Bourne has emerged as the top wide receiver for quarterback Mac Jones. He had eight targets, six receptions for 96 yards, and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints last week. 

Getting Bourne at +350 odds is just too good to pass up on. Considering he had eight targets last week, this is a steal. This is Bourne’s first year in this offense, so it makes sense it took him two games to get going. 

Bet Patriots Buccaneers props at Draft Kings Sunday Night.

Pats Bucs Props

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 3rd, 1:00 PM

Detroit +6 -110

Chicago -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 1:00 PM

Carolina +5.5 -110

Dallas -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +6.5 -110

New Orleans -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 1:00 PM

Cleveland -1 -110

Minnesota +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 1:00 PM

Houston +16.5 -110

Buffalo -16.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 1:00 PM

Tennessee -6.5 -110

NY Jets +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 1:00 PM

Kansas City -6.5 -110

Philadelphia +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis +2.5 -110

Miami -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 1:00 PM

Washington -1.5 -110

Atlanta +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 4:05 PM

Seattle +3.5 -110

San Francisco -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 4:05 PM

Arizona +6 -110

LA Rams -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 4:25 PM

Baltimore -1.5 -110

Denver +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 4:25 PM

Pittsburgh +6.5 -110

Green Bay -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 8:20 PM

Tampa Bay -3.5 -123

New England +3.5 -123

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 4th, 8:15 PM

Las Vegas +3 -120

LA Chargers -3 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 7th, 8:20 PM

LA Rams -1 -116

Seattle +1 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 9:30 AM

NY Jets +4.5 -111

Atlanta -4.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 1:00 PM

New England -6.5 +100

Houston +6.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 1:00 PM

Detroit +8.5 -105

Minnesota -8.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 1:00 PM

New Orleans -1 -110

Washington +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 1:00 PM

Miami +10 -111

Tampa Bay -10 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 1:00 PM

Green Bay -3.5 -116

Cincinnati +3.5 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 1:00 PM

Denver -1.5 -111

Pittsburgh +1.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 1:00 PM

Philadelphia +3.5 -111

Carolina -3.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee -7.5 -112

Jacksonville +7.5 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 4:05 PM

Chicago +7.5 -101

Las Vegas -7.5 -101

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 4:05 PM

Cleveland +1.5 -110

LA Chargers -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 4:25 PM

San Francisco +2.5 -108

Arizona -2.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 4:25 PM

NY Giants +7.5 -115

Dallas -7.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 10th, 8:20 PM

Buffalo +3.5 -111

Kansas City -3.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats