Saints Cardinals Pick, UNDER and Ertz

It’s tough to invest your money in Arizona after a lame Week 6 loss at Seattle ad coming home where they have lost eight in a row. The Saints were also Week 6 losers but played well against the Bengals.
New Orleans brings impressive road streaks and October winning trends but the play here might be UNDER, as the Saints seem to always play low-scoring games on short weeks.
The Cardinals meanwhile have lost 5 straight Thursdays and look like a sketchy one-point home favorite, despite the return of DeAndre Hopkins and the arrival of bitchy Robby Anderson who complained his way out of Carolina.
Saints Cardinals Pick: Odds ARZ -1, Total 44.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats