Saints Cardinals Pick, UNDER and Ertz

Why the Saints can cover the spread

New Orleans owns the historical edge with Arizona at 8-3 ATS in 11 recent games and continue with an impressive October record (22-3 SU past 25 games). This matchup could see a healthy dose of Taysom Hill, with both Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton banged up.

They catch a scrambled Arizona team who lost one WR (Hollywood Brown) just as they get one back and traded for another. Can Kyler Murray deal with all those changes in four days of practise? What about their 1-7 ATS record when laying points? Not a lot points towards a Cardinals cover.

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

With all that said, Arizona bettors will need to hope that things change on numerous fronts. First, they have lost 8 straight at home and five straight on Thursday. They haven’t performed as favorites either.

But they might have lucked out with New Orleans minus its two top QBs as well as top two WRs in Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry.

Saints Cardinals Pick

Start with injuries and sprinkle in some offensive incompetence and mix liberally with New Orleans UNDER trends and the total might be the best play here. It was 44.5 Tuesday, watch for line movement downwards here.

New Orleans Arizona Prop Picks

Anytime TD Predictions

Zach Ertz +250 at FanDuel – With Brown out and Hopkins and Anderson learning the ropes, expect Murray to lean on his big TE. His OVER receiving yard another tempting prop and we predict he gets into the end zone here on Thursday.

Saints Cardinals Betting Trends

Cardinals lost 5 straight Thursdays, 3-14 SU in their last 17 games on short week

Saints have played 7 straight Thursday UNDERs and 10-1 past 11 games Thursdays.

Saints are 19-3 SU in their last 22 games played in October.

Saints are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against Arizona.

Saints are 27-8 SU in their last 35 games on the road.

Saints are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games played in Week 7.

Saints are 1-8 SU in their last 9 games when playing as the underdog.

Cardinals have lost 8 straight at home, 1-7 ATS

Cardinals 1-7 ATS past 8 times as favorite