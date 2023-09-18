Saints Panthers Betting Pick, Props, MNF UNDER

UNDER, UNDER and more UNDERs – that’s the history of New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers matches and it might just repeat itself here in the Week 2 Monday Nighter.
The Saints look for a 2-0 start under Derek Carr wile the Panthers look to avoid an 0-2 start with Bryce Young. New Orleans is on an ugly 1-10 ATS run in Week 2 games and just 3-10 ATS in 13 recent MNF games.
But UNDER is 15-5 the past 20 meetings here and there are UNDER trends galore, even discounting the poor Week 1 performance by the Panthers offense and their likely reliance on the ground game.
Saints Panthers Betting Pick: Odds Carolina +3, Total 39.5 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report