Saints Panthers Betting Pick, Props, MNF UNDER

Why the Saints can cover the spread

The defense car harass a rookie QB making his pressure-filled MNF home debut. And Carr spread the ball around nicely in Week 1 which will challenge the Carolina secondary.

New Orleans is small road chalk and can manage these three points.

Why the Panthers can cover the spread

Does the home debut of Young light a fire under the team and the crowd? The running game should be leaned on, which keeps Carr’s offense off the field and keeps this a low-scoring game.

Recently, Carolina has been a tough underdog at 8-3 ATS past 11 times.

Saints Panthers Betting Pick

Pressure is on Carolina, that should mean taking pressure off Bryce Young. Run the ball, grind the clock, kick field goals. We play UNDER 39.5, this could 16-13 ish final.

Monday Night Football Props

Miles Sanders +170 Anytime TD scorer – Carolina will protect Young by handing the ball to veteran Sanders. He should be the goal-line option for Carolina and good value here.

Monday Night Football Trends

UNDER is 15-5 past 20 meetings here

UNDER is 10-1 New Orleans’ last 11 games.

Saints are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games played in Week 2.

UNDER is 13-4 New Orleans’ last 17 games

UNDER is 6-1 New Orleans’ last 7 games played in September.

Saints are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 Monday Night games

UNDER is 10-4 Carolina’s last 14 games

UNDER is 7-1 Carolina’s last 8 September games

Panthers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games as the underdog