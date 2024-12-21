Saints Packers Pick, MNF First Half Spread

The biggest spread on the Week 16 betting board is on the Monday Nighter where the visiting Saints get 14 points from oddsmakers at Green Bay.
And still smart money is pouring in on the Packers. Why, since the Saints nearly beat the Commanders which would have been four of five wins under their new coach?
Because those wins were against the Browns, Giants and Falcons while the Packers won in Seattle last week and try not to look past the Saints to Minnesota in Week 17.
Green Bay has covered four in a row as double-digit chalk and have been almost unbeatable in December (19-3 SU past 22 games).
Saints Packers Pick: Odds GB -14, Total 42 | Matchup Report