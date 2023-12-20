Saints Rams Picks, Kyren OVER, LA OVER

All that noise you hear on the West Coast this week? That’s the hype racket surrounding the suddenly relevant LA Rams as they host the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 Thursday Nighter.
The Rams are getting healthy with Cooper Kupp back, Matt Stafford has been terrific and Kyren Williams has been shredding defenses. On the other side, the Saints have won two straight and given up just 12 points in the process, but that was against Bryce Young and Tommy DeVito – not quite the same calibre QBs they will face now.
New Orleans has injury issues and they travel east-to-west on a short week so we are a bit surprised the line has remained -4 here.
Saints Rams Picks: Odds LAR -4, Total 46 | Matchup Stats