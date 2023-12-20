Saints Rams Picks, Kyren OVER, LA OVER

Why the Saints can cover the spread

The Rams are suddenly credible in the NFC, but is that a bubble ready to burst? New Orleans hasn’t allowed a TD in two weeks and have all the motivation in the world with a Week 17 matchup vs Tampa Bay looming.

Chris Olave may play, watch his availability and Alvin Kamara has gone over 100 yards in combined offense three of the past four weeks. He should get his share here.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

It seems everything is clicking right now, especially on offense for the Rams. The Saints two-game win streak might be Fool’s Gold based on their opponents and hosting a travel team on a short week is often a recipe for a home victory.

LA has covered six in a row vs the Saints and have been awesome in late-season games, going 17-4-1 ATS in 22 recent December games.

Saints Rams Picks

We have a few tasty prop bets listed below and we are really loading up on the Rams in this game, despite the noisy hype. We see them as the clear choice here and four points is a deal. We are also playing OVER 46, as this number has begun creeping up and we see the Rams getting ahead early, then the Saints can play catchup.

Rams Saints Prop Bets

Rams OVER 24.5 points -112 at Draft Kings – LA has been terrific offensively the past four games including two vs stout defenses in the Browns and Ravens. Williams has been terrific; he likes it in indoors and the Saints defense is porous. They are averaging 27 PPG of late, let’s do that again.

Kyren Williams OVER 90.5 rushing yards at Draft Kings – this is a big number but Williams has been electric and the Saints have been shredded on the ground of late vs the Panthers, Lions, Vikes and Falcons. We see the Rams pulling ahead, then pounding the ball on the ground so lots of touches for Williams either way this game goes.

Saints Rams Betting Trends

Rams are 17-4-1 ATS in their last 22 games played in December.

UNDER is 12-2 New Orleans’ last 14 conference games

UNDER is 19-5 New Orleans’ last 24 games.

Rams are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games at home

Rams are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games at home against New Orleans.

UNDER is 10-3 New Orleans’ last 13 games played on a Thursday.

UNDER in 13 of New Orleans’ last 17 games as the underdog.