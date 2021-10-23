Saints Seahawks Betting Pick, Monday Night Props

The Seattle Seahawks are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games as the underdog, and they currently catch 4.5 point, according to FanDuel. The Seahawks have also dominated on Mondays, winning 10 of their last 11 games, and holding a 20-5 SU record on Monday Night Football.

The 4.5 point spread is relatively high considering the New Orleans Saints have not been great since Week 1. The Saints are 24th in the NFL in yards per play, and the Seahawks defense has been playing better as of late, sitting at 18th in EPA per play over the last three weeks.

Saints Seahawks Betting Pick, Odds: Seattle +4.5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Report

Why the Saints will cover

A big reason why the spread is so high is because of Geno Smith. Out of the 28 quarterbacks that played last week, Smith was 26th in EPA per play. He struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not score any points until the third quarter.

The Seahawks are dealing with some injuries, one being running back Alex Collins. He took over the reins for Chris Carson, who is currently on IR. If Collins can’t go or is limited, the Seahawks will be relying heavily on Rashaad Penny. He has struggled to get playing time on the Seahawks since being drafted in the first round. He has a 3.5 yards per carry average over the last two seasons.

The Saints are a quiet 3-2. They are one of the least talked about teams with a winning record and are seventh in the NFL in point differential. But they are 20-2 SU in their past 22 games in October and 21-7 ATS in their past 28 road games.

[ Ad: Bet New Orleans at FanDuel ]

Why the Seahawks will cover

This spread is just too high for this Seahawks team at home on Monday Night Football. Yes, they are without Russell Wilson, but they still have talent across the board.

Marshawn Lattimore is the Saints’ top cornerback, and he is playing great, but their depth at that position is weak. Paulson Adebo is their second corner and will be tasked with shutting down either Tyler Lockett or DK Metcalf. He is currently ranked 101st out of 118 eligible cornerbacks, according to PFF.

[ Ad: Bet Seattle at FanDuel ]

Saints Seahawks Betting Pick

I am all over the Seahawks spread in this one.

Seahawks +4.5

Seattle New Orleans Monday Night Football Trends

Seahawks are 10-1 SU in their last 11 Monday Night home games, 20-5 SU overall on Mondays

Saints are 20-2 SU in their last 22 games played in October.

Saints are 21-7 ATS in their last 28 games on the road.

Saints are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games played in Week 7.

Saints are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games played on a Monday but just 2-7 ATS past 9

Saints are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games when playing as the favorite.

UNDER is 9-2 Seattle’s last 11 conference games

Seahawks are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games when playing as the underdog.

Monday Night Seahawks Saints Props