Saints Big Dogs at Tampa, Picked to Cover

Once again, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be peaking at just the right time. Meanwhile, their Week 15 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, are coming off their first win in a six-week span.
How much does it matter that the Saints beat the Bucs by a multiple-score margin when these two NFC South rivals met earlier this season? A lot has changed since that Halloween matchup at the Superdome, but it still counts for something with Tom Brady and Co. laying a daunting 11 points.
Let’s look at both sides.
Saints Buccaneers Prediction: Odds TB -11, Total 46.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats