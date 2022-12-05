New Orleans Tampa Bay Prediction, UNDER TDs

Tampa Bay can claw back to .500 with a Monday Night Football win at home to New Orleans, but is 3.5 points too much to lay in a game that might be a defensive slog?

The Saints have dominated their NFC South pals 7-2 ATS in their past 9 meetings, so they have a knack in this rivalry. They have also won 10 of their last 13 visits to Tampa, which obviously long predates Brady’s arrival but still indicates an ability to win divisional road games here.

Mostly, there are only negative trends on both sides, but you have to think the Bucs will win here – if they lose, they are tied with the Saints at 5-7.

Tristan Wirfs is out for Tampa, which hurts their pass protection which has been very good all season and ground game which has been lame all season.

Saints Bucs Prediction: Odds TB -3.5, Total 41 | Matchup Stats