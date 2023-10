Why the Giants will cover

It’s entirely possible established veteran Tyrod Taylor will actually be an upgrade over the struggling Daniel Jones for a Giants team that is desperate.

Let’s not forget this was a playoff team in 2022, and the Bills are without Matt Milano, DaQuan Jones and Tre’Davious White on D.

Why the Bills will cover

Buffalo already has three blowout victories under its belt this season, and on paper this looks like an obvious cake walk at home. Say what you will about Jones, but he’s had his moments and it’s possible the team will be deflated by his absence and Saquon Barkley’s injury.

Giants Bills pick

I just don’t think the Giants have the firepower to take advantage of Buffalo’s defensive injuries. Buffalo rolls.

Bills Giants Betting Trends

UNDER is 13-2 NY Giants’ last 15 non-conference games

Giants on 0-6 ATS losing skid

Giants are 5-1 SU and ATS in their last 6 games vs AFC teams

UNDER is 6-2 past 8 games when Bills are favored by 14 or more

Giants have been dogs of 14 or more just 7 times since 1980 and never won