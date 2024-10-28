Giants Steelers Pick, MNF Game UNDER?

Bet against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Monday Night home game? Why, when they have won 21 of the past 22 times in this position at home to the New York Giants in Week 8.

That’s right, folks, 21-1 SU in MNF home games. And now facing an unimpressive Giants squad that has lost 9 of 10 MNF games.

The Steelers are 5-2 while the Giants were mauled a week ago by Philly with OT Andre Thomas injured. He is out again and that really puts a crimp in the Giants offense.

Giants Steelers Pick: Odds PIT -6, Total 36.5 | Matchup Report

Why the Giants can cover the spread

The G-Men tend to pull off weird wins when you least expect them but this offense is not good and the Steelers defense rates third in the league.

The excellent Steelers pass rush might actually play into New York success here as QB Daniel Jones is likely to get flushed and scamper. Betting the OVER on his rushing yards is probably a good bet and with the Steelers QB situation wonky with Russell Wilson still trying to gel with receivers, the Giants can easily keep this closer than six points.

And despite all their MNF losses in recent years, they are 5-1 ATS past 6 MNF road games.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

If the Eagles sacked Jones eight times last week, what might TJ Watt and his pals do to him here? If they get to him, it’s bad news. If he runs, it means he isn’t slinging the ball downfield which is also bad news.

Even if Wilson continues to struggle, there is enough offense here and enough defense here to keep the Giants at bay. The Steelers don’t need to play great to cover here, they just need to not beat themselves and the G-Men will lay down and go home.

Giants Steelers Pick

This total is low, but the Steelers defense is fierce and its offense is searching – we would be surprised to see a 17-10 type of result here. Either way, we see the UNDER trends for the Giants (11-1 past 12 non-conference teams and 18-6 past 24 as underdogs) prevailing, and play the UNDER 36.5.

Giants Steelers Betting Trends

Steelers are 21-1 SU in their last 22 MNF home games

UNDER is 11-1 NY Giants’ last 12 non-conference games

Giants have lost 7 straight Week 8 games SU

Giants are 1-9 SU in their last 10 games played on a Monday.

UNDER is 18-6 NY Giants’ last 24 games as the underdog

UNDER is 15-6 Pittsburgh’s last 21 games as the favorite

Giants are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 MNF road games