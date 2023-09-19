Nov 13, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) celebrates with safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Giants 49ers Pick, SF easy cover on TNF

September 19, 2023 - Trend Dummy

The 49ers have looked dominant but not as dominant as the Giants were in the second half of Week 2. The problem with handicapping the Week 3 Thursday Nighter is that the Giants were outscored 60-0 in the first six quarters of the season so are they on a roll or just rallying against a terrible Cardinals team?

A Giants 49ers pick here depends on how you view New York and whether 10.5 points is a gift from oddsmakers or a trap.

San Francisco has won 13 straight as favorites and have been dominant against the spread at home (13-2 ATS) and in conference games (17-4 ATS).

Giants 49ers Pick: Odds SF -10.5, Total 45 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report

Why the Giants can cover the spread

Man, did the Giants look great after halftime last week? They are 8-3 ATS on the road lately and maybe that second half kick-started their season in such a way that they are a lock to cover double digits here in SF.

But what about the three halves of play before that? Daniel Jones will be in tough vs the 49ers defense and they need to get some production from the running back position minus Saquon Barkley. But they have talented WRs and if Jones can get the ball out fast, they can be competitive here.

SF has this game and a cupcake (Arizona) next week. Will they ease up here?

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

Man, did the Giants look terrible before halftime last week? The G-Men had been outscored 60-0 in three halves of football. And no Barkley is out with an ankle sprain.

San Francisco has tended to sag in Week 3 in recent years (2-9 ATS past 11 seasons) but they are already eyeing a 4-0 start before a big Week 5 match with the Cowboys. They are far superior on both sides of the ball and they will easily cover here if they are motivated to do so.

Giants 49ers Pick

That second half vs the Cardinals sure seems like Fool’s Gold. If the Giants are half as bad as they looked before that second-half rally, this game should be a beatdown where 10.5 points is a gift. We play SF.

Giants 49ers Props

Daniel Jones Anytime TD +215 – Draft Kings has this prop at more than 2-1 odds and we see Jones playing some hero ball after the 49ers get way ahead.

49ers Giants Betting Trends

49ers are 13-0 SU in their last 13 games as the favorite.

Giants are 2-9 SU in their last 11 Thursday road games and lost 7 straight Thursdays overall

Giants are 3-10 SU in their last 13 vs NFC West division.

Giants are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games on the road.

OVER is 8-1 NY Giants’ last 9 games played in Week 3

49ers are 13-2 ATS in their last 15 games at home including 7 in a row ATS

49ers are 17-4 ATS in their last 21 conference games

49ers are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games played in Week 3.

Bet NYG SF

