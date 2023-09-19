Giants 49ers Pick, SF easy cover on TNF

The 49ers have looked dominant but not as dominant as the Giants were in the second half of Week 2. The problem with handicapping the Week 3 Thursday Nighter is that the Giants were outscored 60-0 in the first six quarters of the season so are they on a roll or just rallying against a terrible Cardinals team?
A Giants 49ers pick here depends on how you view New York and whether 10.5 points is a gift from oddsmakers or a trap.
San Francisco has won 13 straight as favorites and have been dominant against the spread at home (13-2 ATS) and in conference games (17-4 ATS).
Giants 49ers Pick: Odds SF -10.5, Total 45 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report