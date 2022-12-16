Giants Commanders Prediction, WSH covers easy

WHY THE GIANTS WILL COVER

A 4.5-point spread is large considering the result just two weeks ago, especially in this unpredictable division. They are 5-1 ATS in their past 6 visits here and 7-2 ATS in their past 9 games as an underdog.

Trusting the Commanders with this many points at home in a divisional clash is a big ask.

WHY THE COMMANDERS WILL COVER

They have the momentum advantage and are at home with extra time to prepare coming off a Week 14 bye. As favorites, the Commanders usually win, going 9-1-1 SU in their past 11 games laying points.

The Giants look lost and are 2-9 ATS in December games and have not won in seven recent divisional games.

GIANTS COMMANDERS PREDICTION

The Giants might be ready to throw in the towel after that brutal Week 14 loss to the Eagles, so this could be a Washington blowout.

Washington Giants Betting Trends

UNDER is 9-2 Washington’s last 11 games at home.

Commanders are 9-1-1 SU in their last 11 games as the favorite.

Giants are 2-9 ATS, 1-9-1 SU in their last 11 games played in December.

Giants are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games on the road.

Giants are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games at Washington.

Giants are 0-6-1 SU in their last 7 divisional games

Giants are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games as the underdog.

Commanders are 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 games.