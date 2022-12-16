Giants Commanders Prediction, WSH covers easy

Just two weeks ago, they tied. Now, two popular NFC East squads meet again with playoff positioning on the line Sunday night as the Washington Commanders host the New York Giants.
Coincidentally, they’re also tied in the standings with identical 7-5-1 records. The Giants have done well at Washington and done well as underdogs, but they seem to be trending the wrong way at the wrong time of the year.
With the Commanders favored by 4.5 points, let’s look at both sides.
Giants Commanders Prediction: Odds WSH -4.5, Total 40.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats