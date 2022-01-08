Sep 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) runs with the ball in front of New York Jets defensive tackles Nathan Shepherd (97) and Steve McLendon (99) during the third quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Jets Bills Prediction, Buffalo Romps to Win

January 08, 2022 - Brenden Deeg

When the Buffalo Bills win, they usually win big (average margin of victory is 22.6 points this year). And with the AFC East title on the line, expect the Bills to extend their profitable trends of 7-1-2 ATS vs. teams with losing records and 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven within the division as they host the woeful New York Jets.

Buffalo will be playing all of their starters as they are fighting for a better playoff seed, while the Jets have only to manage to clinch their sixth straight losing season. The Jets have not been kind to bettors, as they 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games as an underdog and are 16-34-3 ATS in their last 53 road games.

The Bills have all the motivation to win, and considering they have blown out all the teams they have beat; we like the Bills -16 at FanDuel. And if you are a New York State resident, today is the first day you can place an online football wager legally as sports betting officially went live Saturday morning!

Jets Bills Prediction: Odds BUF -16, Total 40.5 | Matchup Report 

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

300% BONUS UP TO $200

The FanDuel online sportsbook and betting app represents the evolution of daily fantasy sports (DFS) sites into full-on sports wagering.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Jets will cover the spread

The Jets have been competitive over the last three weeks. They almost beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, and the other two games have been decided by seven points or less. They are 14th in EPA per play on offense over the previous three weeks.

Zach Wilson is starting to play some better football. He has not thrown an interception in his last four games, which is a significant turnaround from the first half of the season. The Jets are 5-2 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.

Why the Bills will cover the spread

Don’t look now, but the Bills will be entering the playoffs as one of the NFL’s hottest teams. They have won three in a row, with double-digit wins over the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and the Atlanta Falcons. 

The Bills have rewarded bettors over the last couple of seasons. They are 17-8-2 ATS in their previous 27 games and 8-6-2 ATS this season. 

The Jets’ defense had the worst in the league this season. They are dead last in defensive DVOA and have allowed the most yards per game. The Bills offense will be able to put up 30 points with ease. 

Jets Bills Prediction

The Bills need this win to clinch the AFC East. You will get the best version of the Bills in this game. Check out free bets and guaranteed-win wagers for new bettors who sign up for mobile betting at FanDuel and Draft Kings today.

Bills -16

Buffalo New York Jets Betting Trends 

Jets are 0-11 SU in their last 11 divisional games

Bills are 10-1 SU in their last 11 divisional games

Jet played OVER past 5 games as double digit dogs

Bet NYJ BUF

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Jan 8th, 4:30 PM

Kansas City -12.5 -130

Denver +12.5 -130

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 8th, 8:15 PM

Dallas -3.5 -110

Philadelphia +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +6 -110

Minnesota -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee -10 -110

Houston +10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Green Bay -11 -110

Detroit +11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis -8.5 -110

Jacksonville +8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Washington -4 -110

NY Giants +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Pittsburgh +6.5 -110

Baltimore -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati +1.5 -110

Cleveland -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 4:25 PM

Carolina +16.5 -110

Tampa Bay -16.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 4:25 PM

New England -2.5 -110

Miami +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 4:25 PM

New Orleans -3.5 -110

Atlanta +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 4:25 PM

NY Jets +17 -110

Buffalo -17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 4:25 PM

San Francisco +6.5 -110

LA Rams -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 4:25 PM

Seattle +5 -110

Arizona -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 9th, 8:20 PM

LA Chargers -2.5 -110

Las Vegas +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats