Jets Bills Prediction, Buffalo Romps to Win

Why the Jets will cover the spread

The Jets have been competitive over the last three weeks. They almost beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, and the other two games have been decided by seven points or less. They are 14th in EPA per play on offense over the previous three weeks.

Zach Wilson is starting to play some better football. He has not thrown an interception in his last four games, which is a significant turnaround from the first half of the season. The Jets are 5-2 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.

Why the Bills will cover the spread

Don’t look now, but the Bills will be entering the playoffs as one of the NFL’s hottest teams. They have won three in a row, with double-digit wins over the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bills have rewarded bettors over the last couple of seasons. They are 17-8-2 ATS in their previous 27 games and 8-6-2 ATS this season.

The Jets’ defense had the worst in the league this season. They are dead last in defensive DVOA and have allowed the most yards per game. The Bills offense will be able to put up 30 points with ease.

Jets Bills Prediction

The Bills need this win to clinch the AFC East. You will get the best version of the Bills in this game. Check out free bets and guaranteed-win wagers for new bettors who sign up for mobile betting at FanDuel and Draft Kings today.

Bills -16

Buffalo New York Jets Betting Trends

Jets are 0-11 SU in their last 11 divisional games

Bills are 10-1 SU in their last 11 divisional games

Jet played OVER past 5 games as double digit dogs