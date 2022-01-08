Jets Bills Prediction, Buffalo Romps to Win

When the Buffalo Bills win, they usually win big (average margin of victory is 22.6 points this year). And with the AFC East title on the line, expect the Bills to extend their profitable trends of 7-1-2 ATS vs. teams with losing records and 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven within the division as they host the woeful New York Jets.
Buffalo will be playing all of their starters as they are fighting for a better playoff seed, while the Jets have only to manage to clinch their sixth straight losing season. The Jets have not been kind to bettors, as they 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games as an underdog and are 16-34-3 ATS in their last 53 road games.
The Bills have all the motivation to win, and considering they have blown out all the teams they have beat; we like the Bills -16 at FanDuel. And if you are a New York State resident, today is the first day you can place an online football wager legally as sports betting officially went live Saturday morning!
Jets Bills Prediction: Odds BUF -16, Total 40.5 | Matchup Report