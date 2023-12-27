Jets Browns Picks, Flacco Prop, CLE cover

Money has begun moving on Cleveland as they host New York Jets in the Week 17 Thursday Nighter, with the line moving up to 7.5 points as of Wednesday at Draft Kings.
These new Browns have been excellent at home (10-2 ATS streak) and have won seven in a row as favorites, covering six times, which is not like the old Browns. Old Joe Flacco is teaching his young teammates about winning.
After erupting for 30 points last week, the Jets will likely have QB Trevor Siemian at the controls, but do the Jets have a hope of repeating that effort against a top-rated defense? Bettors don’t think so with the line moving up and the total moving down (from 36.5 to 35 by mid-week).
Jets Browns Picks: Odds CLE -7.5, Total 35 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report