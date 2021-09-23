Jets Broncos Betting Pick, Props, Odds, Trends

The New York Jets are now 2-16 in their last 18 games played. We might have hit a new low for Jets football. They are also struggling to win their bettor’s money. They are 6-12 ATS in those 18 games and will be running into a red-hot Denver Broncos team.

The Broncos are 2-0 ATS and have outscored their opponents by 24 points. They are one of only seven undefeated teams left and are getting terrific quarterback play from Teddy Bridgewater. He was named the starter over Drew Lock in training camp, and it looks like head coach Vic Fangio made the right decision. He is currently second in the NFL in completion percentage and is playing the best football of his career.

[ Bettors in Colorado can sign up and earn an awesome bonus at FanDuel while New Jersey resident who love their Jets can get a great welcome bonus at SugarHouse Sportsbook ]

Jets Broncos Odds: -10.5, Total 41.5 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report

Why Denver Broncos can cover the spread

Bridgewater’s hot start is one of the best stories to start this NFL season. He is 5th in Football Outsiders DVOA metric, 2nd in QBR, and has yet to throw an interception. He is passing the eye test as well. The ball looks smoother coming out of his hands this year.

The Broncos’ defense has also been as advertised. Denver is third in the NFL in yards per game allowed and is fifth in the NFL in points per game surrendered. The strength of the Broncos’ defense is their pass defense. They have allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards per game and will be going against a rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson, who is leading the league in interceptions with five.

Of note, this is the first time Denver is a double-digit home favorite since 2017 and they lost outright to the Giants in that game. Buyer beware….

Why New York Jets can cover the spread

It has been a rough start for Zach Wilson. He had four interceptions in last week’s loss to the New England Patriots. In his defense, he has played the first, and third-ranked DVOA ranked defenses according to Football Outsiders in the Panthers and Patriots. He has still flashed arm talent and I still believe he will succeed in this league.

The Broncos’ defense has failed to get after the quarterback. They are 23rd in sacks through two games and just lost Bradley Chubb to an ankle injury. Zach Wilson theoretically should have more time in the pocket this week.

Jets Broncos Betting Pick

The spread is currently -10 Broncos, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. I would take the Jets on a spread 10 or higher. If the spread falls below 10, take Denver.

More soon for Jets vs Broncos Props and Trends

Jets Broncos Betting Pick