The Washington Football team was +850 to win the NFC East heading into Week 1 last year. Even after having my favorite draft in the division, they are currently sitting at +260.

The NFL Draft provides hope for fans and gives us a good outlook on what team values, and where they think they are in the league hierarchy. Here are my draft grades and odds for each team to win the division. All odds are courtesy of BetRivers:

NFC East 2021 Draft Grades

Philadelphia Eagles:

After passing on Justin Jefferson last year, hitting on this first year’s first-round pick was important for the future of the franchise. DeVonta Smith ended up being the best player left on the board at a position of need. The Landon Dickerson pick was questionable, but I understand why they made it.

He provides versatility in being able to play both guard and center and was a leader in the Alabama locker room over the last three years. His injury history is concerning, but overall it was worth the swing considering his upside.

Milton Williams and Kenneth Gainwell were both good picks and should be ready to contribute on day one. This was an encouraging draft for a rebuilding team.

Grade: B+

New York Giants:

According to reports, the Giants were eyeing DeVonta Smith at 11 if the Eagles did not trade up and take him with the 10th pick. They ultimately traded down nine spots and acquired a fifth this year, along with a first and a fourth next year. That’s great value.

Toney at 20 might have been a reach, but he should instantly contribute to a struggling offense. Azeez Ojulari and Elerson Smith in the fourth and second round can be building blocks for this defense. Dave Gettleman did a good job this weekend. The Giants are +400 odds to win the NFC East according to SugarHouse Sportsbook.

Grade: B+

Washington Football Team

I had Jamin Davis mocked to Washington in both of my mock drafts. He just made so much sense considering they need a three-down linebacker in a zone-heavy scheme. Sami Cosmi can play both right and left tackle for a team that has a huge hole on the left side of their line. Dyami Brown in the third round is tremendous value. He could surprise some people and be a top receiver in this class.

This team is ready to make a run at this division. Washington is +260 to win the NFC East according to BetRivers.

Grade: A-

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys seem to have gone into this draft adamant to fix their defense. They spent their first six picks on that side of the ball, which seems like a drastic over-correction. Dallas could have used some more protection upfront for Dak considering their offensive line is aging.

Micah Parsons and Kelvin Jones have some upside and can be great players in this league, however, I just don’t like the “we must fix the defense” strategy. Dan Quinn should have been able to fix some of the issues with their defense last year. The Cowboys are the favorite at +125 to win the NFC East according to BetRivers.

Grade: C