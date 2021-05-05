NFC North 2021 Draft Grades

With the Packers still the favorites to win the division at -115, all eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers over the next couple of months. Will he stay? Will he go? Time will tell.

The NFL Draft provides hope for fans and gives us a good outlook on what team values, and where they think they are in the league hierarchy. Here are my draft grades and odds for each team to win the division. All odds are courtesy of BetRivers:

[ NFC East | NFC West | NFC South | NFC North ]

NFL North 2021 Draft Grades

Chicago Bears

All Bears fans around the world united in a big cheer and sigh of relief when GM Ryan Pace traded up nine sports to draft quarterback Justin Fields. He instantly becomes the most talented quarterback that the Bears organization has had in a very long time.

They traded up again in the second round to select offensive tackle Teven Jenkens. That’s a crazy good haul in the first two rounds. Chazz Newsome and Khalil Herbert were also good picks in the sixth round. Good work, Ryan Pace. The Bears are +325 to win the division according to BetRivers

Grade: A

Detroit Lions

Yes, the Detroit Lions actually had a good draft. I never thought I would ever say that in my lifetime. Getting Penei Sewell in the first round was a homerun. He is arguably the best offensive player in the draft, and will become a building block for an offense that severely lacks young talent.

Adding Amon-Ra St.Brown and Ifeatu Melifonwu in the third and fourth rounds were also great picks. Overall, a good weekend for the new regime in Detroit. The Lions are +2000 to win the division according to BetRivers

Grade: A-

Green Bay Packers

I’m sure Packers fans had their mind elsewhere the majority of the weekend. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers is unhappy in Green Bay and many inside the organization believe he will never play another game in Green Bay again. Ouch.

Overall, their draft was fine. Eric Stokes in the first round has some high upside, however his ball skills did scare many teams away. Amari Rodgers provides a different element to their offense, as they have never had a guy who can take jet sweeps and short passes for big gains. The Packers are still the favorites to win the division at -115 according to BetRivers.

Grade: B-

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have made 38 picks in the last three drafts. Unbelievable. I am a huge fan of drafting for volume. More darts at the dart board. That’s how you build a winning organization.

Trading back and getting Christian Darrisaw in the first round was perfect. Kellen Mond in the second round was worth the swing, as he has some raw traits to work with. The Vikings made 11 selections in total. The Vikings are +250 to win the division according to BetRivers

Grade: A