Oddsmakers clearly have confidence in Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to be just as good in 2021. They are the overwhelming favorites to win the division at +300.

The NFL Draft provides hope for fans and gives us a good outlook on what team values, and where they think they are in the league hierarchy. Here are my draft grades and odds for each team to win the division. All odds are courtesy of BetRivers:

NFC South 2021 Draft Grades

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons could have torn this down and taken Justin Fields, basically signaling the end of the Matt Ryan era. Taking Kyle Pitts and sticking with their current roster is fine considering their current cap situation.

The Falcons focused on the trenches, taking four linemen, and selecting Richie Grant in the second round, who is a player I have had my eye on during the draft process. I like what the Falcons did this weekend. The Falcons are +800 to win the division according to BetRivers.

Grade: A-

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers made 11 selections this weekend. Yes, you heard that right. It’s a new era in Carolina. They took Jaycee Horn in the first round, which shows they valued his press-man coverage ability.

Terrace Marshall Jr. in the second round is tremendous value, and the Panthers selected Canadian RB Chuba Hubbard in the 4th round who should see 5-10 touches a game instantly. It’s hard to evaluate this draft considering they had so many late-round picks. The Panthers are +1100 to win the division according to BetRivers.

Grade: B-

New Orleans Saints

The Saints continued their aggressive draft strategy, trading up twice. They ultimately ended up with six selections. Payton Turner was a surprise at 28, but he has high upside. I liked that pick more than others.

Trading up for Paulson Adebo was unnecessary. They gave up a third-round pick to do so, which is a strategy I disagree with. Ian Book in the 4th round gives Sean Payton a young quarterback to work with. The Saints are +300 to win the division according to BetRivers.

Grade: C+

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I had the defending champs taking Joe Tryon at 32 in both of my mock drafts. They did just that. He’s an exciting young edge rusher that can learn behind Shaq Barrett. Kyle Trask in the second round was interesting. He is the stereotypical quarterback that Bruce Arians likes.

The rest of their draft was solid. I really like Jaelon Darden. Watch out for him to make some plays for Tom Brady next year. The Buccaneers are the heavy favorites to win the division, sitting at -200.

Grade: B