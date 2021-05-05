Oddsmakers are being very tough on the Seattle Seahawks heading into the 2021 season. They are +300 to win the division, which is crazy to think about considering Russell Wilson is still on the roster.

The NFL Draft provides hope for fans and gives us a good outlook on what teams value, and where they think they are in the league hierarchy. Here are my draft grades and odds for each team to win the division. All odds are courtesy of BetRivers:

NFC West 2021 Draft Grades

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals clearly went with the best player available in the first round considering they selected linebacker Zaven Collins. Linebacker was not an immediate need, but he is an exciting young talent that should anchor their defense for years to come.

Rondale Moore in the second round is a risk considering his injury history. However, he arguably has the most exciting highlight tape in the draft. Marco Wilson should be able to compete for playing time right away. The Cardinals are currently +600 to win the NFC West next season according to BetRivers

Grade: B

L.A Rams

The Rams didn’t pick until 57, which put them in a tough spot. They landed Tutu Atwell with their first pick, which is a huge risk. He can absolutely fly, but he is listed at 5’8 155 pounds. If he succeeds in the NFL, he will be an outlier.

The Rams did not spend a single pick on their offensive line and decided to take three wide receivers. I was not a fan of their strategy. The Rams are tied with the 49ers as the favorites to win the division at +180 according to BetRivers

Grade: C

San Francisco 49ers

Taking Trey Lance was 100% the right decision. I never bought into the Mac Jones hype. Sky’s the limit for Lance, however, he only threw 318 passes in college. The 49ers are instantly one of the most intriguing teams in 2021 with the addition of Lance.

They solidified their offensive line in the second round and added RB Trey Sermon who brings some juice to the 49ers’ backfield. They also selected Deommodore Lenoir, one of my favorite names in the draft.

Grade: B+

Seattle Seahawks

This is a really tough evaluation as the Seahawks only made three picks. I thought they reached for D’Wayne Eskridge in the second round. He is already 24 years old and didn’t have more than 38 catches in a season at Western Michigan.

Stone Forsythe in the 6th could be the steal of the draft considering his upside. I would have looked to trade back more and gather more ammo. The Seahawks are +300 to win the division according to BetRivers

Grade: C