With not much to talk about in the middle of June, why not take a look at who will win some NFL awards for the 2021 season? With Patrick Mahomes sitting at +400 to win the MVP, you might want to get your bets in early. He won’t be +400 after Week 1.

Let’s take a look at some NFL awards predictions for the 2021 season. All odds courtesy of Betrivers

NFL Award Winner Picks 2021

NFL MVP: Patrick Mahomes +400

Patrick Mahomes is the overwhelming favorite. He won the award back in 2018, and you can make the argument that he is even better than he was a couple of years ago. If he didn’t miss three games in 2019, he would have repeated as MVP.

The Chiefs’ offense will be as electric as it’s ever been. If Mahomes can stay healthy for all 17 games, he will be hoisting the MVP trophy.

Longshot: Carson Wentz +4000

Defensive player of the year: Myles Garrett +600

This is the year Garrett will get the attention he deserves. He has posted double-digit sacks in each of his last three seasons, totaling 35.5 sacks over that span. He has also missed eight games in his previous three seasons and is fully healthy heading into 2021.

Garrett finished 3rd in the NFL last year in pass rush win rate and will now have a better defense around him. The addition of Jadeveon Clowney should allow for more one-on-one matchups.

Longshot: Brian Burns +10000

Offensive rookie of the year: Trey Lance +600

Surprisingly, this award has only been given to a quarterback three times over the last eight years. However, the award has gone to a quarterback in back-to-back years, and I think that trend continues.

I am not buying for a second that Lance won’t be the starter in Week 1. Kyle Shanahan can’t wait to get him under center, as he has never had a mobile quarterback like Lance to run his offense in San Francisco. He will be one of the most exciting players in the league in his rookie season.

Longshot: Kyle Pitts +800

Defensive rookie of the year: Zaven Collins +1200

The Cardinals took Collins with the 16th pick in the draft this year and are banking on him to shore up the back half of their defense. The Cardinals lost Haasan Reddick to free agency this season, and it looks like Collins will step in and play his role.

Reddick was used all over the field last year, and it looks like Collins will do the same. He is terrific in pass coverage and has the speed to get after the quarterback on blitzes. He should be the anchor of that defense right away.

Longshot: Asante Samuel Jr +2500