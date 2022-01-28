Conference Championship Prop Picks

Bengals vs. Chiefs

Joe Mixon OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards -114 (FanDuel)

This one instantly caught my eye. Mixon has eclipsed this total three of his last four games, and in the game he didn’t go over 29.5; he had 28 receiving yards. He has become a huge proponent of the Bengals’ passing game.

The Chiefs allowed the third-most receiving yards to opposing running backs this season.

Joe Burrow OVER 8.5 Rushing Yards -114 (FanDuel)

I love when semi-mobile quarterbacks have single-digit rushing totals. In the playoffs, quarterbacks tend to take off running more. Look at Patrick Mahomes last week running for over 60 yards.

The Chiefs have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season.

Trey Hendrickson to record a sack: YES +100 (FanDuel)

I have stacked three Bengals props for this game, but there is little to no value for the Chiefs.

Having said that, this is great value. Hendrickson has been excellent for the Bengals. He has recorded a sack in 13 of his 20 games this season.

49ers vs. Rams

Tyler Higbee UNDER 39.5 Receiving Yards -114 (FanDuel)

Yes, I am taking Tyler Higbee to score a touchdown in this game, but that doesn’t mean I think he will have a big day.

Fred Warner is very tough to get separation against. Higbee averaged 37 receiving yards per game this season, and will now be going against the best coverage linebacker in the NFL.

Matthew Stafford to throw an interception: YES -112 (FanDuel)

The 49ers’ defense is rolling right now. They shutdown two of the top offenses in the NFL in the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.

Stafford has played well this playoff run, but he was in a rut before that. He threw interceptions in four straight games.

Arik Armstead to record a sack: YES +158 (FanDuel)

Armstead was a monster against the Rams back in Week 18. He had 2.5 sacks and single-handedly won the 49ers that game.

Well, that play has transitioned into the playoffs. Armstead has sacks in three straight games, and you get him at +158 odds.

