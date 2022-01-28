Conference Championship Prop Picks

You have bets on the spread and also on the total, but what about NFL Conference Championship prop betting picks?
Who will score a TD? Will Patrick Mahomes throw for 3+ TDs? Which teams will lead at halftime? If you can imagine, you can probably bet on it, thanks to hundreds of fun and profitable NFL props available as Cincinnati visits Kansas City and San Francisco visits the LA Rams.
FanDuel and Draft Kings (both official betting partners of the NFL) have the best lineup of props and we have dug through the list to find the best value for your wagering dollar this weekend.
See also Deeg’s Anytime TD Scorer prop picks, with multiple plays on each game. And check out picks article for Rams vs 49ers and Chiefs vs Bengals to see which side our experts are playing.