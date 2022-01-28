Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Prop Picks

January 28, 2022 - Brenden Deeg

You have bets on the spread and also on the total, but what about NFL Conference Championship prop betting picks?

Who will score a TD? Will Patrick Mahomes throw for 3+ TDs? Which teams will lead at halftime? If you can imagine, you can probably bet on it, thanks to hundreds of fun and profitable NFL props available as Cincinnati visits Kansas City and San Francisco visits the LA Rams.

FanDuel and Draft Kings (both official betting partners of the NFL) have the best lineup of props and we have dug through the list to find the best value for your wagering dollar this weekend.

See also Deeg’s Anytime TD Scorer prop picks, with multiple plays on each game. And check out picks article for Rams vs 49ers and Chiefs vs Bengals to see which side our experts are playing.

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

300% BONUS UP TO $200

The FanDuel online sportsbook and betting app represents the evolution of daily fantasy sports (DFS) sites into full-on sports wagering.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bengals vs. Chiefs

Joe Mixon OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards -114 (FanDuel)

This one instantly caught my eye. Mixon has eclipsed this total three of his last four games, and in the game he didn’t go over 29.5; he had 28 receiving yards. He has become a huge proponent of the Bengals’ passing game. 

The Chiefs allowed the third-most receiving yards to opposing running backs this season. 

Joe Burrow OVER 8.5 Rushing Yards -114 (FanDuel)

I love when semi-mobile quarterbacks have single-digit rushing totals. In the playoffs, quarterbacks tend to take off running more. Look at Patrick Mahomes last week running for over 60 yards. 

The Chiefs have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season. 

Trey Hendrickson to record a sack: YES +100 (FanDuel)

I have stacked three Bengals props for this game, but there is little to no value for the Chiefs. 

Having said that, this is great value. Hendrickson has been excellent for the Bengals. He has recorded a sack in 13 of his 20 games this season. 

49ers vs. Rams

Tyler Higbee UNDER 39.5 Receiving Yards -114 (FanDuel)

Yes, I am taking Tyler Higbee to score a touchdown in this game, but that doesn’t mean I think he will have a big day. 

Fred Warner is very tough to get separation against. Higbee averaged 37 receiving yards per game this season, and will now be going against the best coverage linebacker in the NFL. 

Matthew Stafford to throw an interception: YES -112 (FanDuel)

The 49ers’ defense is rolling right now. They shutdown two of the top offenses in the NFL in the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. 

Stafford has played well this playoff run, but he was in a rut before that. He threw interceptions in four straight games. 

Arik Armstead to record a sack: YES +158 (FanDuel)

Armstead was a monster against the Rams back in Week 18. He had 2.5 sacks and single-handedly won the 49ers that game. 

Well, that play has transitioned into the playoffs. Armstead has sacks in three straight games, and you get him at +158 odds. 

Check out thousands of prop bets at FanDuel and earn whopping playoff bonuses for new customers.

NFL Conference Championship Prop Betting Picks

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

Bet Props

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review