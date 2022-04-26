NFL Draft: First QB Selected Betting Odds, Lineman, WR, CB

First Quarterback Selected

Malik Willis at -140 is good value. I think these odds should be in the -250 range and should change the closer we get to the draft. He has the highest ceiling in this quarterback class. He has the arm strength and athleticism that every team wants in their quarterback.

He might need a year to sit and learn, but I have a hard time seeing him make it by Atlanta at pick eight. There are no longshots worth considering. Take it to the bank that Willis will be the first quarterback taken.

Pick: Malik Willis -140 (FanDuel)

First Wide Receiver Selected

What teams will want in a receiver will dictate which one goes first. There is no clear-cut number one in this wide receiver class. Garrett Wilson is the current betting favorite at -125, but there are three guys in the mix.

Wilson was the best receiver on the best passing offense in the country. He is a pro-ready receiver and can step in on day one and be a team’s top receiver. His precise route running should persuade a lot of coaches at the top of the board.

Jameson Williams is sitting at +220 and is my favorite receiver in the draft. He is a home run hitter but can also run every route on the route tree. He tore his ACL in the National Championship game, which hurt his draft stock.

Drake London is at +270 and adds a different element than all the other receivers at the top of the draft. He is 6’4 220 and is one of the best contested catch wide receivers I have ever studied coming out of college.

Jameson Williams at +220 is great value. If it weren’t for the ACL tear, he would be the first receiver taken. Teams shouldn’t be scared away from an ACL tear in January.

Pick: Jameson Williams +220 (FanDuel)

First Offensive Lineman Selected

I expect three offensive tackles taken in the top 10, as Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal, and Charles Cross are in a league of their own.

Ikem Ekwonu is the betting favorite at -150, and there has been some buzz about him going first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this week, I mentioned in an article that he was worth the swing at +1600 to go first overall, and he is now +400.

Ekwonu is the best run-blocking offensive tackle to come out of the draft since Trent Williams. He has the highest ceiling out of any tackle in this draft and should be the first overall pick. He will be the first offensive lineman taken.

Pick: Ikem Ekwonu: -150 (FanDuel)

First Cornerback Selected

This one is interesting. Sauce Gardner has been touted as the top cornerback in this draft since January, and rightfully so. He has everything you want in a cornerback prospect. The length, speed, and ball awareness are off the charts and worth a top-five pick. He is currently the betting favorite at -500.

However, there has been buzz about Derek Stingley Jr. going third overall to the Texans. His odds have shot up to +250, and I think it’s worth taking the swing.

In his most recent mock draft, Peter Schrager of NFL Network had Stingley going third overall to the Texans, and he has the most accurate mock draft every year.

Pick: Derek Stingley Jr. +250 (FanDuel)