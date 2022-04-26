NFL Draft: First QB Selected Betting Odds, Lineman, WR, CB

It’s officially Draft Week! And that means it’s time to start thinking about the bets you are going to make.
FanDuel offers bets on who will be the top player taken from each position group. We take a look at four position groups and believe Malik Willis, Jameson Williams, Ikem Ekwonu (whose odds of going first overall plunged from 16-1 longshot status to 4-1 contender within 24 hours) and Derek Stingley Jr. will all go at the top of their position groups.
