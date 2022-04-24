Best NFL Draft Longshot Bets

Ikem Ekwonu 1st overall pick +1600 (FanDuel)

I am not buying the Jacksonville Jaguars are sold on taking Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said they have it narrowed down to four players. Ekwonu has to be one of those four players.

Ekwonu is the best run-blocking tackle to come out of this draft since Trent Williams in 2010. When he gets in space in the run game, he is the last man a defender wants to see coming at them. He has a lot of Jason Peters to his game, and guess who coached Jason Peters in Philadelphia for five years? Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Ekwonu’s pass-blocking technique needs some work, but he has the highest ceiling out of any offensive tackle in this draft.

Franchise tagging Cam Robinson shouldn’t sway the Jaguars away from taking an offensive tackle. The smart move would be drafting a bodyguard for Trevor Lawrence for the next 10 years. Taking a swing at +1600 is worth it.

Malik Willis 6th overall pick +400 (FanDuel)

I am not optimistic that the Carolina Panthers will be making this selection. Still, I am confident a quarterback is going 6th overall, and I think most teams will have Willis as the top quarterback on their board.

The Panthers only have one selection in the top 135 and it is at 6th overall. They will be looking to trade back in the draft and gather assets, so this is the spot where a team can trade up and get a quarterback. If the Panthers stay pat and make a selection, they will also lean quarterback considering Sam Darnold is currently their starter.

Giants select Charles Cross pick 5, Sauce Gardner pick 7 +950 (FanDuel)

This one is fascinating. The Giants are in a great position to add premier talent in this draft, and their two biggest holes are in the secondary and at tackle. Sources around the league say the Giants are falling in love with Charles Cross.

I don’t think they are going to risk it and allow him to go past pick five. With the Panthers looking to trade down, a team could trade up to six and get their tackle of the future.

Now I am high on Sauce Gardner, but the way the board is shaking up, I could see him making it to pick seven. The Jets had a meeting with Kayvon Thibodeaux last week and it looks like they are zoning in on him. That leaves only the Texans at pick three, and I don’t see them taking a cornerback that high. At +950, this is an interesting longshot bet that bettors should at least sprinkle on.

