NFL Draft Longshot Bets

The NFL Draft is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start laying bets on one of the biggest betting days of the NFL calendar.
We like Ikem Ekwonu to go first overall, especially at +1600. There is so much uncertainty about who Jacksonville will take, which makes Ekwonu worth a look. And which quarterback will be the first taken? We like Malik Willis. The Giants have two picks in the Top 10, and will fill their needs in the secondary and offensive line by taking Charles Cross and Sauce Gardner.
All odds courtesy of FanDuel, official betting partner of the NFL and home to terrific bonus specials for new players.