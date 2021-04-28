Wide receivers going early and often? Bank on it. This wide receiver class is loaded with talent, especially in the later part of the first round. Am I buying that Mac Jones will go third overall to the 49ers? Absolutely not. Here are my favorite player special bets to make for the 2021 NFL Draft.

All odds courtesy of BetRivers

NFL Draft Special Player Bets

Rashod Bateman UNDER 27.5 -112 (Odds via BetRivers)

This number is way too high. Bateman has been slated by most as the fourth best wide receiver in this draft. Now, it’s important to remember not every team is going to think that way. Having said that, just take a glance at who is picking at 27. The Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are in desperate need of an outside receiver. Bateman is arguably the most pro ready outside receiver in this class outside of Ja’Marr Chase. I don’t imagine a scenario where he makes it past the Ravens.

Kadarius Toney UNDER 33.5 -112 (Odds via BetRivers)

Sticking with another wide receiver here, this number also seems high to me considering who is picking at 33. The Jacksonville Jaguars.

Toney screams an Urban Meyer selection. The Jaguars are also picking at 25, and I could easily imagine him going there. With three wide receivers likely going in the top 15, I can easily imagine an influx of wide receivers taken in the late first round.

Asante Samuel Jr UNDER 37.5 (Odds via SugarHouse NJ)

This is another pick where the oddsmakers should take a look at who is picking right before the total. The Eagles are slated to pick at 37. Reminder: Asante Samuel Jr.’s dad, Asante Samuel, played for the Eagles. He was actually the last reliable long term starting corner the Eagles have had.

If the Eagles go wide receiver in the first-round, there is zero chance Samuel Jr. makes it past pick 37.

Jaycee Horn UNDER 12.5 -148 (Odds via BetRivers)

This one doesn’t get you much value, but I think this one is a lock. I have a hard time picturing Horn make it past the Eagles at 12.

Not only that, I would watch for the Cowboys to take him at ten. Horn really screams a Dan Quinn pick, and there is an good chance Patrick Surtain goes in the first nine picks and doesn’t make it to the Cowboys at ten.

Mac Jones OVER 3.5 +170 (Odds via BetRivers)

This one is pretty self-explanatory. I am not buying the Mac Jones to the 49ers hype. I wrote a piece earlier this week stating that the 49ers would be insane to take him. I think this has been one giant smokescreen. Trey Lance will go third overall.