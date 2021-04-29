NFL Draft Team Specials

I wonder if anyone put money on the Green Bay Packers to take a quarterback last year. The Packers proved that anything can happen in the draft.

Once you get past pick three this year, the whole board is a toss up. I do believe there are some team special plus odd bets that are worth a look. Here are my favorite team special bets for the 2021 NFL Draft. All odds courtesy of BetRivers

Indianapolis Colts: Defensive lineman +200

Did you know that Justin Houston had 19 sacks for the Colts over the last two seasons? Houston is now a free agent, and that production must get replaced somehow. Acquiring Carson Wentz was the Colts significant move on offense. They are pretty much set on that side of the ball. Pick 21 is the perfect spot to land an edge rusher.

Philadelphia Eagles: Wide receiver +170

The Eagles haven’t drafted a pro bowl wide receiver since DeSean Jackson in 2008. This team is desperate for a player maker on the outside, and with how the board is playing out, one of the Alabama wide receivers should be there.

Eagles fans have been begging for a star on the outside, and drafting one at 12 gives this organization the best route to finally solve that problem. Howie Roseman and Jeffrey Lurie would be crazy to pass on either Waddle or Smith if they are there at 12.

Green Bay Packers: Wide receiver +150

After the way last year’s first-round went, giving Aaron Rodgers a weapon on the outside might be in this organization’s best interest.

Green Bay’s biggest holes are at offensive line and wide receiver. Sitting at 29 puts them in a tough spot to get one of the top offensive linemen. However, 29 is a sweet spot for a wide receiver like Elijah Moore, Rondale Moore, or Kadarius Toney.

Las Vegas Raiders: Offensive Lineman +180

After having one of the best offensive lines in the league last year, Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden decided to tear it apart and spend more resources on defense. This flawed plan has put them in a sticky situation up front.

They need a replacement for Trent Brown, and 17 should be a perfect spot to land a Christian Darrisaw or Teven Jenkins. I also believe the Raiders are a surprise team to trade up and get a quarterback.

Chicago Bears: Quarterback +400

This is my longshot bet of the night. Are we believing the Bears are going to roll out Andy Dalton this season? Both Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy are on the hot seat this year, and there were rumors earlier this offseason that the Bears offered three first-round picks to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson.

If that is true, then Pace is clearly willing to part with future picks. Trading up for a quarterback buys this front office and coaching staff some more time.