NFL Draft Value Bets: Barmore, Parsons Picks

If you have a million dollars sitting around, you can turn a quick $10,000 profit by pulling the trigger on taking Trevor Lawrence 1st overall at -10000. For the rest of us, we need to some find some value.

This draft is still a huge unknown. Things change directly before the draft, but there is some value to be had right now if your looking to get your bets in early. Here are three value bets I like heading into the final days before the draft. All odds are courtesy of BetRivers

NFL Draft Value Bets

First Defensive Lineman Drafted: Christian Barmore +400

As a whole, this defensive class is low on top tier talent. On top of that, this is the worst defensive tackle class in years. However, there is one diamond in the rough. Christian Barmore. He is currently listed at 6’4, 310 pounds, and has some serious quickness for someone that size. He only started one season under Nick Saban, but produced 8 sacks in 12 games this season.

Inside pass rush help is hard to find. With this class lacking high end edge rusher talent, I could easily visualize a team taking a shot on him earlier than guys like Kwity Paye and Jaelan Phillips. Sitting at +400 is too good to pass up on.

First Defensive Player Drafted: Micah Parsons +400

Going back to what I said earlier in the article, this defensive class lacks any top tier talent. Micah Parsons arguably brings the highest upside out of any prospect on the defensive side of the ball.

He has some off-field concerns and has only played off-ball linebacker one year, however his athletic traits are simply unmatched in this class. In my mock draft earlier this week, I had Atlanta trading back with Denver, and taking Parsons at 9. I still think that is a reasonable scenario.

Third Overall Pick: Trey Lance +300

I can’t believe the odds are this good. I for one have not bought into the Mac Jones going 3rd overall hype. Yes, many people more connected in the league than me are living by it, but let’s sit back and think this through. Why trade up that high for someone who doesn’t have the upside like a Trey Lance or Justin Fields?

Kyle Shanahan attended Lance’s pro day and was said to have left impressed. Taking Lance at 3rd overall and having him sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo for a year makes sense.